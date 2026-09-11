Ravens’ 81-Sack Disruptor Named Non-QB ‘Determining Factor’ Before 2026 Season

There is a lot riding on this season for the Baltimore Ravens, despite having a new coaching staff and new faces.

Expectations for the Ravens in 2026 are not only to be a playoff team but also to be Super Bowl contenders. They still have a lot of the usual suspects to make it happen, including Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, and Kyle Hamilton.

Jackson’s success and ability to bounce back from his rough 2025 season could define Baltimore’s season. Another Ravens player, though, could have just as much impact if he plays well in 2026.

Baltimore Ravens’ Non-QB Determining Factor of 2026

The Athletic gathered all the AFC North writers to answer a series of questions before their 2026 seasons began. Ravens writer Jeff Zrebiec answered a question about which non-quarterback on the team could help the team either overachieve or underachieve.

“For the Ravens to get to where they want to be, Lamar Jackson needs to stay healthy and their defense needs to become formidable again. The key to the latter is Trey Hendrickson. It’s been quite a while since the Ravens had an elite edge rusher, and Hendrickson, assuming he can regain that 2020 to 2024 form, has the ability to transform the defense. Last year’s Ravens couldn’t get to the quarterback, consistently create turnovers or close games. A healthy and motivated Hendrickson should help in all three areas and make the Ravens’ defense better at every level. He’s been especially dangerous in the fourth quarter, where the defense’s inability to get off the field or make a game-changing play has held the team back.”

Hendrickson has been a star with the Cincinnati Bengals over the last five years. He previously also played for the New Orleans Saints for the first four years of his NFL career.

In his career, Hendrickson has racked up 236 tackles, 163 quarterback hits, 81 sacks, 74 tackles for loss, 16 pass deflections, and 15 forced fumbles. He has made four Pro Bowl selections and was an All-Pro selection in 2024.

Trey Hendrickson is an X-Factor for Ravens Entering 2026 Season

Hendrickson is going to help the Ravens with their pass rush after being in the bottom five in sacks a year ago. He brings a different dynamic to the team that it desperately needed last season.

The addition of Hendrickson instantly helped the Ravens become Super Bowl contenders. With Jackson as the star on offense and Hendrickson pairing with Hamilton to be stars on defense, the Ravens have all they need in 2026.

A lot can still determine the season for the Ravens, including how the offensive line holds up and the wide receiver room. Baltimore still has questions to answer.

Hendrickson at least answers the biggest question regarding their pass rush. If he plays well, that will set the Ravens up for a long run. Anything short of that, though, and Baltimore will be in serious trouble.