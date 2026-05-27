Trey Hendrickson’s Ravens Start Draws Strong Reactions

He’s only suited up for the Baltimore Ravens during a few OTAs, but Trey Hendrickson’s performances are already prompting strong words from observers.

Four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Hendrickson showed the Ravens what they have been missing with a dominant display at practice on Wednesday, May 27. A session when the 31-year-old “flashed his prowess as a finisher,” according to Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

The latter also credited Hendrickson with “multiple sacks, including one in a third-and-10 situation, and batted down a screen.”

Plays like these are what the Ravens didn’t have from any member of their defensive front throughout the 2025 NFL season. They handed Hendrickson a deal worth up to $120 million to provide more splash plays, but his impact can go beyond sacks and turnovers, based on telling words from rookie head coach Jesse Minter.

Trey Hendrickson Already Meeting Expectations

The Ravens already knew all about Hendrickson’s destructive tendencies. He tormented them for five seasons with their AFC North rivals the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Ravens still have to be pleasantly surprised by how quickly Hendrickson has started life with his new team.

Minter couldn’t contain his enthusiasm after watching Hendrickson unleash his best game during OTAs. The former defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers called Hendrickson an “unbelievable leader,” as well as “an extremely well defined, technical rusher,” per The Baltimore Sun’s Sam Cohn.

That’s quite the endorsement from a coach who’s made his name on the defensive side of the ball. Minter knows better than most about the value of having a consistent, pocket-collapsing force to lead a front seven.

The value is why Hendrickson is no mere consolation prize after the Ravens stumbled through a botched trade for All-Pro Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. One former Raven even thinks Hendrickson will be a more efficient rusher than his five-time Pro Bowl counterpart.

While that’s debatable, it’s already clear Hendrickson’s value to the Ravens is extending beyond what he’s adding to a struggling defense. He’s even making players on the other side of the line of scrimmage better.

Minter revealed “Hendrickson and Carson Vinson have been talking a lot to each other as they face off in practice. The second-year OL who was very raw when drafted is gaining a lot from the vet pass rusher’s knowledge,” per The Baltimore Banner’s Giana Han.

It’s only natural every offensive lineman on the roster who goes against Hendrickson will learn some new tricks. Ultimately though, Hendrickson’s impact will primarily be measured by how much he helps the Ravens beat blockers from other teams.

Ravens Counting On Revamped Pass Rush

Signing Hendrickson was just one part of the Ravens’ plans to revamp a pedestrian pass rush. The other part involved using a second-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft to select Zion Young, who’s already predicted to emerge as the bookend across from Hendrickson.

Young isn’t the only untested edge defender who can benefit from Hendrickson’s tutelage. There’s also second-year pro Mike Green, who led college football in sacks in 2024, but struggled as a rookie at the pro level.

Green upping his game, alongside Young making a positive early impression, can prevent teams from doubling Hendrickson. It’s what the Ravens need for the veteran to lift a unit that totalled a mere 30 sacks a year ago.

The positive early reviews indicate Hendrickson’s going to be up to the task.