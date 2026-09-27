Embattled Ravens Kicker Delivers Stunning Finish Against Cowboys

The most embattled player on the Baltimore Ravens roster delivered what could end up being the regular season’s signature moment when kicker Tyler Loop nailed a 56-yard field goal as time expired for a 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“A Trio in Rio!” CBS Sports play-by-play analyst Jim Nantz immediately dubbed the moment.

“And Tyler Loop has his moment of redemption,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Quite a kick. Quite a game.”

“Super happy for him. He kind of sticks to his process, keeps his head down. He works. He has a real positive mindset.”Ravens head coach Jesse Minter told ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson set the final kick up with a long completion to Zay Flowers and a quick timeout after getting the ball back with just 7 seconds remaining.

Tyler Loop’s Missed FG Ended 2025 for Ravens

No player on the Ravens roster has faced as much scrutiny in terms of their play this offseason — outside of Jackson — as Loop. And for good reason.

On the final play of the final game of the 2025 regular season — the Ravens playing on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers — Loop was called upon to make a 44-yard field goal to clinch the AFC North Division title and send his team to the playoffs with a win over their most hated rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Instead, Loop shanked the kick wide right as time expired in a 26-24 loss.

Loss Led to Huge Shakeup on Ravens

It’s not a stretch to say the loss to the Steelers and missing the playoffs directly led to the firing of head coach John Harbaugh after 18 seasons and 1 Super Bowl win.

Loop put his head in his hands and bent over at the knees following the miss, which followed a miraculous catch by tight end Isaiah Likely from Lamar Jackson on a 4th-and-7 to set up what should have been a relatively easy field goal for Loop.

“These are the moments you talk about 40, 50 years later,” SNF color commentator Cris Collinsworth said following the Steelers game. “If you’ve been around long enough, you know this night is what this rivalry is all about. I’ve seen some of the craziest stuff in the National Football League between these 2 teams, and we saw it again tonight.”