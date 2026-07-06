Ravens Kicker Tyler Loop Opens Up on Disastrous End to His Rookie Season

“No one wishes they had that kick back more than me, but you have to move on,” said Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop on the kick that defined his rookie season. A sixth-round pick out of Arizona in 2025, Loop had a fantastic rookie season — until a single missed kick came to define it in the eyes of Ravens fans and the general public alike.

The kick in question came on the final play of the Ravens’ season. Down two points to their hated AFC North rivals, the Steelers, with the season on the line, Loop had one kick to win it. The winner of that game would win the division and earn a trip to the playoffs. The loser would be eliminated.

It was a chance for Loop to etch his name in Ravens lore forever. Instead, his 44-yard kick sailed wide right, undermining his 88.2 field goal percentage on the season. It was the only field goal under 50 yards that Loop missed all season.

Baltimore Ravens K Tyler Loop on Bouncing Back from the Missed Kick

Heading into his second NFL season, the Ravens have expressed a level of trust in Loop, not signing a second kicker to their training camp roster (at least not yet). For now, Baltimore’s starting kicking job still belongs to Loop, despite how his season ended. The question is how he’ll respond.

“I would say the biggest thing I did was just acknowledge and accept it, and it took a day or two,” Loop said on his missed kick against the Steelers, via ESPN’s Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley. “I would say moving on from the kick itself was pretty easy, just because I know you have to be ready for the next kick, and you have to be able to put it behind you.”

“It’s fun,” Loop said on practicing similar kicks in OTAs. “It’s the same swing, same foot-to-ball that I’ve been doing for years and years and the same process. So, going out there for it felt good.”

“It has to be completely flushed away next kick on the emotional side of it. I play a very factual position,” Loop said. “You either made the kick, fact, or you missed the kick, fact. You have to be able to look at it objectively and be like, ‘This is why I missed the kick.’ You learn from it, and you move on.”

Ravens S Kyle Hamilton on the Team’s Support for Tyler Loop

“We’ve all had stuff look bad [and] go bad for us in the NFL,” Ravens S Kyle Hamilton said. “At the end of the day, it’s up to you — all of us as well, but mainly yourself — to look inward and say, ‘Hey, how can I adjust this?'”

“I don’t want to say that we are not supporting each other along the way, and [we] want each other to be the best that we can be, but you shouldn’t need ‘attaboys’ to get yourself right. That’s how I approach it.”