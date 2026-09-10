Tyler Loop’s Surprising Reaction to Ravens Signing His Competition

The Baltimore Ravens certainly sent a strong message to kicker Tyler Loop entering their Week 1 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

After the conclusion of training camp last week, the Ravens signed kicker Jake Moody to the practice squad. This was the first sign that the team is starting to have some questions about Loop as kicker after missing two field goals in the preseason.

Most would think that a little competition would make someone nervous. Loop seems to be embracing the challenge that is ahead of him.

Tyler Loop Reacted to Baltimore Ravens Signing Jake Moody

Loop spoke with the media for the first time since the news of Moody’s signing to the Ravens. The second-year kicker had a very interesting reaction to the news.

“It’s the weirdest thing, but I almost am kind of glad that the situation’s happening,” Loop said. “I think it makes everyone better. Love competition. It’s a good thing. Talking about competition breeds success and I’ve had a lot of fun with it.”

Last season, Moody played for the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, and Washington Commanders, making 19 of 23 field goals. He will not be active for the Ravens in Week 1.

Loop made 30-of-34 field goals last year in his rookie season. His missed field goal in the final game of the 2025 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers began to cast doubt on him.

Tyler Loop is Embracing Competition Against Jake Moody With Ravens

It’s interesting to see Loop embracing the competition as much as he has. Still, it should be a positive for him if he handles it the right way.

For Loop, it would be bad to take it as more than it is. He understands the situation and is handling it well so far.

Baltimore wants to see how he will do over the next few weeks in games with Moody on the practice squad. If Loop can be the kicker that made all those field goals last year, he should be just fine. It might even lead the Ravens to release Moody.

Any misses this season, though, will be heavily criticized by everyone. Loop needs to get off to a fast start to avoid more questions about him.

There is still hope that Loop can be the kicker everyone was hoping he would be when Baltimore moved on from Justin Tucker. Last year was a good first impression from Loop despite the miss at the end of the year. Give Loop time this season to settle in, and he might be able to dominate the way he did early in the 2025 season.