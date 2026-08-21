Tyler Loop Received Blunt Warning Before Ravens-Vikings Game

With the Minnesota Vikings joint practices behind them, the Baltimore Ravens can now review the game tape quickly before their preseason matchup on Saturday.

The Ravens had mixed bag performances through the two-day joint practices. While the Ravens’ offense is still trying to find their footing, the defense was able to excel and compete against the Vikings.

Speaking of footing, Ravens kicker Tyler Loop continues to be a focus throughout training camp. Loop’s performances in the joint practice on Thursday went well, but it may not help him 100% for the future.

Tyler Loop Has Added Pressure in the Baltimore Ravens’ Preseason Game

The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec shared his observations from Thursday’s joint practice with the Vikings. Loop had a really good practice day, but Zrebiec also made sure to give him a heads-up about Saturday’s preseason game.

“Ravens second-year kicker Tyler Loop went 6-for-6 on field goal attempts late in Thursday’s practice, including drilling one from 50-plus yards. Saturday’s game is huge for Loop, who could open the door to bring in kicking competition if he misses for a second straight game.”

Loop did not have the best game in last week’s 24-7 preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles. While he did make a field goal in the game, he also missed a 49-yarder in the victory.

In his rookie season last year, Loop made 30-of-34 field goals and hit 44-of-46 extra points. He was tied for seventh in the NFL in points scored with 134.

Tyler Loop Cannot Afford to Miss Any More Field Goals for Baltimore Ravens

While it may just be preseason, this kind of pressure is actually a good thing for Loop to face. After missing the final field goal of the season last year against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he could use it to build his confidence.

It might be unfair to do that to him since he is only in his second season and had a good first year. Ultimately, though, the kicker position has always been a thankless job that gets replaced quickly.

That means Loop has to go into this preseason game thinking it is the most important one of his career. He has to step up and make all of his kicks if he wants to stay on the team.

The good part is that his coaches and teammates have continued to back him up throughout the offseason and training camp. Loop still has everyone’s confidence, but that may not last long if he misses a field goal against the Vikings on Saturday.