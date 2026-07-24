Ravens Predicted to Keep 6-foot-6, 325-Pound UDFA on 53-Man Roster

The Baltimore Ravens, like all 32 NFL teams, are desperate for depth at offensive tackle, and they don’t care where it comes from.

In Baltimore’s case, that might mean an unexpected addition to the roster.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport predicts that 6-foot-6, 325-pound undrafted free agent offensive tackle Diego Pounds will make the 53-man roster after the disappointment of not hearing his name called during the NFL Draft.

“Every year there are players who draft analysts expect to be drafted who for whatever reason are not,” Davenport wrote on July 23. “Ole Miss offensive tackle Diego Pounds was one of those surprises in 2026. Pounds is admittedly an inconsistent talent whose pass protection is better than his run blocking. But he has NFL size and length, and with some development he has the tools to become a capable reserve at a premium position. Offensive tackle is a spot where NFL teams can never have too much depth—and that reality gives Pounds a leg up on surviving roster cuts if he has a solid camp.”

The Ravens revamped their offensive line this offseason.

First, they dropped a 3-year, $30 million free-agent contract on guard John Simpson.

Baltimore also used its 2026 1st-round pick on a plug-and-play starter with Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane at No. 14 overall, then added another guard in the 7th round (No. 253 overall) with Northwestern’s Evan Beerntsen.

Pounds Inexplicably Fell Off Draft Boards

Mock drafts had Pounds going either on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft, although at the very least he seemed like a lock to hear his name called on Day 3.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein predicted Pounds wouldn’t last past the 4th or 5th round after he tested well at the NFL scouting combine, including running a nimble 5.15-second 40-yard dash.

“Pounds is a high-cut, smooth-limbed tackle,” Zierlein wrote “He plays with a high pad level, spotty body control and inconsistent technique, but he typically battles through those issues at an adequate clip. His run blocking is behind his pass blocking and it’s likely to stay that way. He needs to develop a more consistent pass set to deal with edge speed, but his length and grip strength can effectively end the rush when his timing is right. Pounds’ deficiencies create a lower floor, but he could find work as a swing tackle.”

Pounds started his college career with 2 seasons at North Carolina before transferring to Ole Miss for his final 2 seasons, where he was part of the Rebels’ run to the College Football Playoff semifinals following the 2025 season.

NFL All-Pro Ronnie Stanley in Twilight of Career

Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, has been Baltimore’s full-time starter since he was the No. 6 overall pick out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL draft.

If the Ravens struggle again in 2026 as they did in 2025, don’t be surprised to hear his name come up in trade rumors.

“(Stanley) has been among the franchise’s biggest stars in the John Harbaugh era,” Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine wrote in February. “But that era is obviously over. It isn’t often that we see franchise left tackles get traded, but Laremy Tunsil was dealt last season. Stanley will be 32 in March, but he would be able to bring back a nice package of picks if the Ravens made him available.”