Ravens Keep Undrafted Former Lacrosse Star on 53-Man Roster: Report

What a come-up for Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Ethan Burke — from an undrafted former lacrosse star to an NFL 53-man roster.

“Ravens UDFA OLB Ethan Burke is making the 53-man roster, per a league source,” The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker wrote on X on Sunday. “A fan favorite, he stood out with 6 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 2 PBUs, 2 QB hits and a sack in the preseason. Another year for Baltimore finding an undrafted guy.”

All 32 NFL teams have to turn their 53-man rosters in by 6 p.m. EST on Sunday.

“Ravens rookie UDFA OLB Ethan Burke is making Baltimore’s 53-man roster,” Ravens reporter Kevin Oestricher wrote on his official X account.

Ethan Burke Fits Prototype for NFL Edge Rusher

The Ravens went out and paid primo money for an edge rusher this offseason by handing Trey Hendrickson a 4-year, $112 million contract — done only after their attempt to trade 2 1st-round picks for Maxx Crosby fell apart.

Now, the depth at edge rusher might come from a very unexpected place with the 6-foot-6, 267-pound Burke, who seemed to have locked in a spot on the roster after 2 preseason games.

“Ethan Burke with a HUGE forced fumble that results in a Vikings turnover,” Oestricher wrote on his official X account on August 22. “He’s had an amazing day, and is making a huge case for the Ravens’ fifth OLB roster spot … Ethan Burke with ANOTHER PLAY, this time a sack. That’s at least three massive plays for Burke, who is playing himself more and more into a roster spot.”

Performance Against Vikings Turned Heads

Burke finished with 3 tackles, 2 pass deflections, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, and 2 QB hits in a 13-3 win over the Vikings.

“Ethan Burke balling out for the Ravens might be the least surprising thing from any of the rookie Longhorns,” The Tunnel Longhorns wrote on its official X account. “The fact that he wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine never made any sense.”

“Ethan Burke making an impact doesn’t surprise me at all,” Texas reporter Justin Wells wrote on his official X account.

“How Ethan Burke went undrafted is beyond me,” Texas fan AJJ wrote on their official X account.