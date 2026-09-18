Ravens Urged to Not Overreact to $36 Million Weapon’s Bad Start

Despite a great start to the 2026 season, Baltimore Ravens fans seem to be reacting strongly to one topic of discussion.

The Ravens have a hole in their roster with the latest injuries to wide receiver Zay Flowers and Ja’Kobi Lane. Flowers is day-to-day with a hamstring injury, while Lane will miss at least four weeks with a fractured wrist. Lane already had surgery and is on IR.

This has put the focal point on Rashod Bateman to step up in their place, but he’s coming off a bad game. Bateman didn’t catch a single pass in the 41-23 Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts. That has led everyone to call for him to be cut or traded. That might be an overreaction, though.

Baltimore Ravens Should Practice Patience With Rashod Bateman

The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec joined the publication’s AFC North roundtable article for Week 2. When asked about overreactions, Zrebiec pointed out that everyone is gone overboard with the Bateman discourse for his play on the field.

“Rashod Bateman played 53 snaps and finished without a reception on just one target. He did have a first-down catch nullified by a penalty. His lack of receiving production, coupled with injuries to both Zay Flowers and Ja’Kobi Lane, has reignited the talk that the Ravens need to sign or trade for a quality veteran receiver and move Bateman either down the depth chart or off the roster. This isn’t based only on one game. Bateman had a nightmare season last year with just 19 catches in 13 games. Still, there aren’t many enticing receivers on the free-agent market, and some of the better options weren’t even with a team in training camp and would need a long ramp-up. Bateman is extremely talented. That hasn’t always translated to game-day production, but with Flowers potentially missing a game or two with a bothersome hamstring and Lane likely out until midseason after wrist surgery, the Ravens’ best bet is to work to get Bateman involved in the passing game, not cast him aside.”

Bateman also threw for only 224 yards and 2 touchdowns last season. That was right after he signed his three-year, $36 million contract extension with the Ravens.

Rashod Bateman Deserves a Chance to Prove Himself for Ravens

Right now, Bateman’s more than just his play on the field. His summer arrest also upset Ravens fans about how things are going for him.

This is an important season for him, as he’s got a lot to prove to the coaching staff. While Ravens head coach Jesse Minter, offensive coordiantor Declan Doyle, and Lamar Jackson have defended Bateman, it hasn’t quieted down the noise.

Bateman needs to step up in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints and prove his worth. Another 0-catch game and he might be on the chopping block.