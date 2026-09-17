Ravens Urged to Sign 5-Foot-10 Speedster After Zay Flowers Injury

The Baltimore Ravens are trying to move forward after working through some tough injuries.

Ravens wide receivers Zay Flowers and Ja’Kobi Lane are dealing with injuries sustained in the 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Flowers is considered day-to-day, and Lane is going on IR after getting surgery on his fractured wrist, keeping him out for at least four weeks.

Baltimore signed Chris Moore from the practice squad, but it may not be enough. The Ravens might have to consider an outside option at receiver who can completely change the season for them.

Baltimore Ravens Connected to Eight-Time Pro Bowler as Landing Spot

Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay shared his thoughts on NFL free agents and which are the best landing spots. For wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the Ravens could be an option.

“With the inconsistent Rashod Bateman, special teamer LaJohntay Wester and recent practice squad call-up Chris Moore being the only active wideouts to make it through Week 1 unscathed, Baltimore must bring in a proven veteran like Tyreek Hill to reinforce the position. Hill’s blazing speed, elite athleticism and strong hands would help him play a role in Baltimore’s passing attack from the jump, potentially even seamlessly transitioning into Flowers’ high-volume role if called upon. Hill hasn’t seen the field since suffering a devastating knee injury in Week 4 of last season, but is nearly ready to return after an extensive rehabilitation period. Drew Rosenhaus, Hill’s longtime agent, appeared on the Pat McAfee Show last week and revealed that his client should be “100 percent good to go” at some point within the next month (h/t Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper). Considering the injuries this already-thin receiving corps has been dealing with, adding Hill as soon as he’s ready to play again should be atop the Baltimore front office’s to-do list.”

Hill is an eight-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro selection. He has caught 819 passes for 11,363 yards and 83 touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill Could Give Ravens Exactly What They Need

The knee injury has many concerned about what kind of receiver Hill will be. He is one of the fastest players in the NFL, but will that knee prevent him from still having that blazing speed?

Hill would be a nice complement to Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ offense. Bateman isn’t 100% reliable right now, but Hill can step in and be the number one receiver. Even with Flowers there, Hill would have to be Jackson’s first target.

It would add even more speed to a Ravens offense that already has it with Flowers. Putting Flowers, Hill, Lane, and Bateman would give them two speed guys and two possession receivers. That’s the perfect combination for the offense.

A lot of this could depend on what happens with Flowers, as it sounds like he could be back this week or next. Regardless, it would be crazy to not consider Hill as a potential option.