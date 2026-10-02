Ravens Urged to Trade for Chiefs Draft Bust Ahead of Week 4 Titans Game

The Baltimore Ravens could use help in their pass rush heading into their Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Baltimore has six sacks this season, with four coming from the edge rushers. While those are solid numbers through three weeks, the Ravens need to avoid what happened last season, when they got just 30.

There might be a simple solution out there that won’t cost the team that much to get. They could take a flyer on a draft bust to get it done off the edge.

Baltimore Ravens’ Trade Idea for First Round Draft Pick

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox named NFL players who could use new homes. Kansas City Chiefs edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah was on the list, with the Ravens as a potential landing spot.

“With the Kansas City Chiefs sitting at 3-0 and looking a lot like the perennial contenders they’ve been for the better part of a decade, there probably aren’t many players eager to leave the franchise. However, Felix Anudike-Uzomah should be interested in finding a team that can give him a better opportunity. The 24-year-old was the 31st overall pick in the 2023 draft, but he’s never made much of an impact in Kansas City. He played less than a third of the defensive snaps in each of his first two seasons, missed all of 2025 with a hamstring injury, and had his fifth-year option declined by the Chiefs. While the Kansas State product has started all three games this season, he has played just 47 percent of the defensive snaps and has logged just two tackles and a sack. It seems like only a matter of time before rookie second-round pick R Mason Thomas becomes the primary complement to George Karlaftis on the edge. Anudike-Uzomah would be well-served to land with another playoff-caliber team that can give him a prominent rotational role and a clearer path to a long-term role than he’ll find in Kansas City.”

After being the Chiefs’ first-round pick in 2023, Anudike-Uzomah played all 34 games in his first two years. He missed all of last season with that hamstring injury. In his career, he has racked up 43 tackles, 16 quarterback hits, 9 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery. Ravens Could Use More Depth at Edge Rusher

Baltimore is always looking for more help off the edge. They have Trey Hendrickson and Tavius Robinson, who have played well behind Zion Young and Mike Green.

The Ravens have a solid young group at the position, with Hendrickson as the veteran. Still, the Ravens need to ensure the edge rusher position gets all the support it needs.

There probably won’t be any trades for the Ravens until closer to the trade deadline, to see where they are. If this is a playoff-contending team, they could make a move or two to get there.