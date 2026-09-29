Ravens Waive 14-Tackle Defender After 2 Quiet Games in 2026

The Baltimore Ravens are riding the waves of their 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

Baltimore had a mixed game with some great offensive moments, but the defense needed help. One issue the Ravens ran into was losing both centers to injury, which forced rookie first-round pick Ioane Vega into that position from guard.

That could lead the Ravens to make roster moves this week to create room for a center from outside. It appears step one of that plan is in place.

Baltimore Ravens Announce Two Moves to the Roster

The Ravens took to social media to announce their first moves of the week. They waived linebacker Carl Jones Jr. and released wide receiver Shedrick Jackson.

Jackson recently signed to the practice squad to provide depth after Zay Flowers’ injury. After Flowers showed he could play through his hamstring injury, Jackson’s end became inevitable.

This was Jones’ second season with the Ravens, as he has been more of a special teams player. There is a good shot he gets brought back onto the team as a practice squad member once he clears waivers. He has racked up 14 tackles in 16 career NFL games.

Ravens Potentially Prepping Themselves for a New Center to Join Soon

The Ravens will need as much help as possible on the offensive line. They already played the Cowboys game without starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley because of his toe injury.

With the problems at center now, it has certainly created a headache. All three of the centers on the roster have suffered some kind of major injury this season.

This opens the door for the Ravens to bring in an experienced center to potentially either back up Vega or replace him. Baltimore could roll with Vega for at least a week before deciding what to do at center.

Vega has been off to a strong start at guard this season and looks like a future Pro Bowler. Baltimore would likely prefer to have him at his most comfortable positions rather than at center.

The Ravens will most likely host workouts with centers unless they already have a name in mind from free agency. They will need to act quickly, as they will be back at practice on Wednesday and then playing the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

This Titans team hasn’t won a game, so there won’t be a rush to add someone new to the starting lineup just yet. The Ravens should be able to hold things down until they better understand what is best for the offensive line.