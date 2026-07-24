Ravens WR DeAndre Hopkins Visits With Super Bowl Contender

In an interesting twist to the DeAndre Hopkins saga, 1 Super Bowl contender has expressed interest in adding Hopkins in 2026. Just not the way you might think.

“DeAndre Hopkins is here visiting the Patriots, per Mike Vrabel, with Vrabel saying Hopkins is considering the possibility of a coaching career,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote on his official X account on Friday.

Hopkins is coming off the worst season of his career in 2025 with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Patriots are coming off a surprise run to the AFC Championship before falling to the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl in Vrabel’s 1st season.

“DeAndre Hopkins spent last season with the Ravens where he set career lows with 22 receptions and 330 receiving yards,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Now, after 13 seasons in the NFL, Hopkins is exploring the possibility of coaching. Hopkins, 34, currently ranks 18th on the league’s all-time receiving list (13,295 yards).”

Ravens Misused DeAndre Hopkins in 1 Season

The Ravens didn’t use Hopkins correctly in his 1 season with the team in 2025, but as much as Hopkins wants to think it does, that doesn’t make him special. The Ravens didn’t use any part of their offense correctly in 2025. It wasn’t just him.

That reality hasn’t stopped Hopkins from complaining about his role, even though he was signed to be the WR3 option from the jump, and at 34 years old, he’s spent the offseason to this point trying to make his case for another team to sign him.

“I know in my position, I’m a utility guy,” Hopkins said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio on June 24. “I’m a special situation kind of guy. I can go out there and beat anybody one on one at any time, but as of lately, I’ve been a third-down guy. I wasn’t used in the red zone last year. But (on) third down, they’re gonna put D-Hop in, they’re gonna come to me. I don’t think that’ll change anytime soon … going into year 14, I would love to play for a competitor if that time came, but I’m not in no rush to go out and be a regular-season superstar because for me, I’m not getting a contract extension.”

DeAndre Hopkins Makes Multiple Overtures to Cincy

Hopkins has gone on the record multiple times to say he wants to play for another NFC North Division team in 2026 — specifically the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hopkins quote-tweeted a video of himself catching a touchdown pass from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in a flag football game in March, using an eyes-over-hands emoji followed by an emoji of the Bengals mascot.

Attending the Kentucky Derby in May, Hopkins once again spoke of his desire to play with Burrow and the Bengals, who haven’t made the playoffs since the 2022 season and already have a pair of elite wide receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Hopkins, who has $144.4 million in career earnings, played for the Ravens on a 1-year, $5 million contract in 2025.

Pro Football Focus put Hopkins on its list of the highest-graded offensive free agent options headed into the 2026 cycle and named his best landing spot not with the Bengals, but with the Tennessee Titans, where he previously played 2 seasons in 2023 and 2024.

Hopkins coming to Tennessee would also add some extra veritas to a locker room that desperately needs it with a franchise quarterback in 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward and a new head coach in Robert Saleh.