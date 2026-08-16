Ravens Rookie WR Ja’Kobi Lane Thrills in NFL Preseason Debut

There has been 1 singular star throughout training camp for the Baltimore Ravens — rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane.

The 1st proof that Lane, 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, isn’t just a Training Camp Hero came in the Ravens’ preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, when he put those same skills on display — including a thrilling, 16-yard touchdown catch in the 1st quarter, followed by an awkward touchdown dance.

“A familiar sight of the summer for the Ravens — Ja’Kobi Lane in the end zone,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account. “What stands out here is how Lane immediately drives to the end zone after making the catch. It’s a 16-yard TD for the impressive rookie third-round pick … the star of training camp shines in the preseason opener.”

Lane was a 3rd-round pick (No. 80 overall) out of USC after going into the 2025 season projected as a 1st-round pick — only to see himself market-corrected by teammate Makai Lemon, who had a breakout season and won the Biletnikoff Award.

It was Lemon who ended up playing his way into the 1st round, where he was drafted by the Eagles at No. 21 overall — and it was Lemon who was watching Lane from the sidelines with a hamstring injury that’s sidelined him for most of training camp.

As can be expected, the reactions to Lane’s big night were ebullient.

“Man, his aggressiveness to go get the ball – he’s attacking the ball. Big hands, tough receiver,” Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who did not play, told CBS Sports’ Evan Washburn in a sideline interview. “That’s what we need. We need that … it’s amazing. The sky is the limit for him.”

Reactions Pour in for Ja’Kobi Lane’s Preseason Debut

The NFL world was buzzing over Lane’s play against the Eagles.

“Baltimore’s Ja’Kobi Lane was the ‘other’ USC WR in the draft — the Eagles took Makai Lemon — but you could see intriguing traits: 6-foot-4, 200 pounds with a 40-inch vertical and biggest hands in draft,” The Athletic’s Zach Berman wrote on his official X account. “Caught 12 TDs as a sophomore. Has had a great camp with the Ravens.”

“The hype around Ja’Kobi Lane coming out of Ravens camp has been crazy, and he’s living up to it in his preseason debut,” Bobby Football wrote on his official X account. “Catch radius and body control have really stood out. Shortest OROY odds of any non-QB taken outside of the first two rounds (+5000).”

“The summer of Ja’Kobi Lane continues,” The Baltimore Sun wrote on its official X account.

“Ja’Kobi Lane’s first career TD came off a stacked Twins alignment, working against Kelee Ringo over the middle on a 3rd and 5,” All 22 Films wrote on its official X account. “Fagnano looked right then came back to Lane, who eventually dove into the EZ for a 7-0 Ravens lead.”

Ja’Kobi Lane Drew Pre-Draft Comparisons to All-Pro

If you’re wondering exactly what Lane’s upside might be, perhaps the best current NFL comparison is Dallas Cowboys star and NFL All-Pro George Pickens.

“Ja’Kobi Lane is a prototypical X-receiver with outstanding ball skills to dominate the catch point, similar to Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens,” Bleacher Report’s Damian Parson wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “Lane is equipped with the frame and wingspan to thrive as a high-point specialist in the NFL. Lane is a former 4-star recruit in the 2023 class. He is coming off his best season of college football in 2025. Lane has never eclipsed 800 yards receiving in a single season.”