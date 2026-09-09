Ravens’ $36 Million Star Addresses ‘Disappointing’ Offseason Arrest

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman likely knew questions were coming about being arrested in June. It didn’t make it any less uncomfortable to witness.

Bateman was forced to address the arrest — which Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta previously called a “disappointment” — on Wednesday as the Ravens prepare for the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

“There’s only so much I can say because it’s a legal situation,” Bateman told reporters. “I’m looking forward to playing football this year.”

Disturbing Details of Domestic Violence Arrest

According to TMZ, Bateman was arrested on June 3 in Georgia for allegedly attacking his ex’s car with their newborn baby inside.

From TMZ: “NFL star Rashod Bateman is accused of family violence in Georgia after he allegedly smashed the windows of his baby mama’s car … while his 3-month-old was inside … TMZ has learned. According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the alleged victim told cops the incident happened around 6 AM on June 3. Authorities claim Rashod used an object to break the windshield and driver’s side window of the alleged victim’s 2021 Benz. According to the arrest warrant, glass shattered and caused multiple small lacerations to the alleged victim’s face. The officer noted they saw some glass in her face when talking to her and multiple contusions to her face.”

According to Georgia authorities, Bateman turned himself in to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office the same day as the incident, and Bateman asked the court to remove a no-contact order with his ex several weeks later. The court granted the request.

NFL Suspension Could Be Coming for Bateman

There are a lot of different outcomes for Bateman as the NFL investigates his arrest – the two most likely being he either ends up on the commissioner’s exempt list or he’s suspended without pay.

“It’s obviously something that we’re very disappointed about that we have to deal with these kind of things,” DeCosta said, via the team’s website. “We knew about it right away. We contacted the league right away. The league has been doing an investigation, as well I suppose the authorities. In these matters we just kind of sit back and wait for the league and the authorities to tell us what’s going on. I have no indication how long that’s going to take.”

Bateman is coming off the worst season of his career — he signed a 3-year, $36.75 million contract extension in June 2025 and responded with 19 receptions for 224 yards and 2 touchdowns in 13 games.