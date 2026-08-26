Ex-Ravens Star Reveals Personal Tragedy Behind Retirement Decision

The football world was left shocked and confused after former Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Za’Darius Smith abruptly retired early in the 2025 regular season — we now know the real reason behind the decision.

It turns out, Smith was dealing with an almost incomprehensible string of personal tragedies — the successive deaths of his mother, grandfather, and father.

Smith left the Philadelphia Eagles after just 5 games in 2025 after signing a 1-year, $4.25 million free-agent contract.

Smith, who came out of retirement to sign a 1-year, $6 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons on August 18, finally shared his story on Wednesday.

“This is my happy place,” Smith said about being back playing football. “I was in a dark place.”

“Za’Darius Smith said he wasn’t supposed to retire,” ESPN’s Marc Raimondi wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “He said he got a call from his mother’s doctor saying his mom didn’t have much time left to live. His mom passed, then his grandmother, then his father. Gosh.”

“One of the most moving press conferences I’ve ever been a part of … Za’Darius Smith retired in 2025 during his 11th NFL season, just five games after signing with Philadelphia, for personal reasons,” Falcons reporter Kinsey Lee wrote on X. “Today he shared those reasons. Very emotional and said his mom always wanted him to end up in Atlanta.”

“Everyone wondered why Za’Darius Smith abruptly walked away from the Eagles last year,” Eagles Times wrote on its official X account on Wednesday. “He lost his mom. Then his grandmother. Then his dad.”

Smith Pulled Switcheroo on Browns in Return

Smith, a 3-time Pro Bowler and NFL All-Pro, was a 4th-round pick in 2015 and spent his 1st 4 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before stints with the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, and Eagles.

Reports 1st surfaced that Smith was coming back to the NFL to play for the Browns before flipping to the Falcons.

“The Falcons are giving Za’Darius Smith a 1-year, $6M deal with incentives upside to $8M, per sources,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Tuesday morning. “Atlanta went on an all-out blitz to get Smith, and after a successful workout on Monday, they made sure the contract was strong enough to get him to sign and join Jeff Ulbrich’s defense … Smith was in deep talks with the Browns, but Atlanta made a strong push to land the former All-Pro.”

The Falcons have faced a calamity at edge rusher since the start of training camp with 1 projected starter, Jalon Walker, out for the season after tearing his ACL and the other starter, James Pearce Jr., out for the 1st 8 games after he was suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Smith’s Retirement Caught Eagles by Surprise

Smith, 33, played in just 5 games with the Eagles, with 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

“I knew this day would come — but now that it’s here, I’m feeling so many emotions I never expected,” Smith wrote on his official Instagram account on October 13, 2025. “Who would’ve thought that a kid from Greenville, AL, with just one year of high school football experience, would go on to play professional football in the NFL for 11 incredible years! This game has given me the opportunity to meet great coaches, compete alongside some of the best players ever, and represent some of the greatest organizations in the league. Football has transformed my life and my family’s lives forever — and for that, I’m forever grateful … as I step into the newest season of my life, please know this game has meant the world to me. The lessons learned on and off the field will stay with me forever.”