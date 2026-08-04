Ravens Sign WR Zay Flowers to Record-Setting Contract Extension

The Baltimore Ravens have made 2-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers a very rich man.

“Just in: Baltimore’s two-time Pro-Bowl WR Zay Flowers reached agreement today with the Ravens on a four-year, $140 million extension that includes $108 million guaranteed,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “The $35M per year extension for Zay Flowers ties him with Justin Jefferson in new-money average per year.”

Flowers was the Ravens’ 1st-round pick (No. 22 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft and has been 1 of the NFL’s elite wide receivers over the last 2 seasons with consecutive 1,000-yard receiving campaigns and consecutive Pro Bowl selections in 2024 and 2025.

Over his 1st 3 seasons in the NFL, Flowers has 237 receptions for 3,128 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Flowers’ contract is the largest non-quarterback contract in franchise history and makes him the 4th-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.

On Tuesday morning, Flowers was conspicuously sidelined for practice.

“Ravens WR Zay Flowers, who isn’t practicing, shared a hug on the practice field about 20 minutes ago and got good reason,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on X. “Team confirms that the Ravens and Flowers have reached agreement on an extension.”

NFL World Reacts to Flowers’ Massive Contract

The fact Flowers will be getting paid the same as Minnesota Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson at any point in their careers moving forward left some NFL fans aghast — especially considering his history of melting down in the playoffs when his team needs him most.

“Excuse me?” The Ringer’s Bill Simmons wrote on his official X account when news broke of Flowers’ extension.

“You gotta be kidding me, right?” Underdog’s Papa Zirk wrote on his official X account. “NFL teams just giving money away … let’s be honest here, no homer Ravens fans responses count. You’re really gonna pay Zay Flowers top 5 money? 4th if we’re getting technical. He’s making per season what Jetta is and a million more a year than CeeDee. Zay isn’t even top 10 in the league. No shot. Just facts.”

Flowers’ Offseason: Complaining & Making Excuses

Flowers made headlines this offseason for some pretty unattractive reasons — complaining about how hard practices were under former head coach John Harbaugh and trying to re-write history over his disastrous performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game 2 years ago.