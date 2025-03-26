AI Mocks Impact Defensive Prospect to Bills in Recent Mock Draft

Artificial Intelligence tools are becoming increasingly popular to generate answers and projections to many pressing questions in 2025.

One big question many Buffalo Bills fans have at the moment is who they could select with the No. 30 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

Well, AI took its best shot at predicting which direction the Bills could go at the end of the first round in a recent mock draft.

AI Has Bills Selecting Oregon DT Derrick Harmon at No. 30 Overall

A fun exercise at USA Today took place when the publication used an AI tool to predict the entire first round of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

USA Today’s Jacob Camenker crafted the article and explained some of the process for this mock draft scenario.

Camenker explained, “That’s why USA TODAY Sports used the Microsoft Copilot AI chatbot to predict the first round of the 2025 NFL draft a month ahead of the festivities in Green Bay. It’s a worthwhile exercise to see whether relatively new AI tools can mock the draft with any sort of accuracy.”

Many NFL Draft analysts who produce mock drafts have projected the Buffalo Bills will select an interior defensive lineman in the upcoming draft to pair with Ed Oliver.

Well, the AI tool seems to have landed on the right position by selecting Oregon DT Derrick Harmon at No. 30 overall.

Camenker wrote, “Harmon to the Bills has been a popular mock draft selection, as Buffalo could use a second interior pass rusher to pair with Ed Oliver. Copilot agrees that fit is solid and believes Harmon would “provide the Bills with a strong presence on their defensive front.”

Harmon is certainly in the first-round conversation for the Bills, which certainly made a bit of sense with Mason Graham, Walter Nolen, and Kenneth Grant all off the board in this mock draft scenario.

How Would Derrick Harmon Fit with the Bills?

The Bills’ interior defensive line rotation at this time looks a little suspect behind Oliver.

Buffalo did sign Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal early in free agency, but is set to miss the first six games of the year due to suspension to start the upcoming 2025 NFL season.

The Bills’ pass rush was spearheaded by Gregory Rousseau who led the team with eight sacks in 2024. Yet, the interior of the defensive line didn’t have very much sack production last year with Oliver just producing three sacks in 14 games last season.

If you get past Oliver, you have to turn to Daquan Jones, Quinton Jefferson, and Austin Johnson — who all combined for just four sacks in 2024.

Harmon’s pass-rushing juice from the interior of the defensive line is a plus on his prospect profile, logging five sacks over his 14 games played in 2024. Additionally, Harmon regularly set up camp in opposing backfields, logging tackles for loss over his final season at Oregon.

The Bills will certainly need a contributor early in the season while Ogunjobi is serving his suspension, which could create an immediate opportunity for Harmon to make a case for a consistent starting role alongside Oliver on the Buffalo defensive front.