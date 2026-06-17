Bills’ Fan-Favorite Veteran Gets Concerning News Ahead of Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills have some intriguing camp competitions to watch ahead of the beginning of training camp.

One of the biggest competitions is who will win the starting left guard job between Alec Anderson and recent free agent signing Austin Corbett. Given that Anderson has been with the Bills since 2022 and has been the sixth offensive lineman for years, many thought he would win the job.

However, Bills insider Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN revealed Corbett is the early frontrunner to win the job ahead of training camp.

“The battle for the left guard spot continues between free agent addition Austin Corbett and returning backup and jumbo tight end Alec Anderson,” Getzenberg wrote. “Based on practices, Corbett has the early lead. For the past two seasons, Anderson has been active for all 17 games, starting six. He signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Corbett, a nine-year veteran, spent the past four seasons with the Carolina Panthers.”

Bills head coach Joe Brady, meanwhile, said he was eager to watch both of them and how they work with the first-team offense.

“It’s important to see the technique and the communication,” Brady said. “… I’m understanding that there is a point in the offseason, they’re only allowed to be so physical. So, it is hard to make some of the judgments.”

So, although Corbett appears to have the early advantage, the Bills will have all of training camp and preseason games to make a decision.

Anderson Sends Message Ahead of Bills Camp

With Anderson appearing to be behind Corbett, he sent a clear message ahead of training camp.

Anderson knows he has work to do and plans to prove at training camp that he deserves to start.

“I’m going to show up as Alec Anderson at camp. And I’m going to do my thing. I’m going to ball,” Anderson said. “I’m going to be nasty, I’m going to try to f— people up … and I’m going to let the stones drop how they do.”

Bills center Connor McGovern, meanwhile, believes both have impressed in minicamp.

“(Corbett has) seen so much, also from the Kromer tree, so that helps a lot,” McGovern said. “… Alec, I think the past few years, being the backup center, it’s really slowed the game down for him and allowed him to see more.”

Anderson signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Corbett, meanwhile, was a second-round pick in 2018 and won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

Buffalo Announces Training Camp Schedule

The Bills wrapped up minicamp and will hold seven open practices to prepare for the 2026 season.

Buffalo’s open practice dates are as follows:

Wednesday, July 29 — 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 30 — 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1 — 8:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 3 — 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 4 — 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 6 — 8:30 a.m.