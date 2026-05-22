Bills’ Fan-Favorite O-Lineman Named as Potential Cut Candidate as OTAs Begin

The Buffalo Bills have begun OTAs, and the team will have to make some tough roster decisions.

Buffalo has added plenty of depth to the offensive line in free agents and through the draft, which should make the roster decision a tough one. As the Bills have begun OTAs, one of the roster battles to watch is who wins the starting left guard job, and who becomes the sixth and seventh offensive lineman.

One man in the running for the starting left guard job is Alec Anderson, who’s become a fan-favorite in Buffalo. However, Bills analyst Randy Gurzi of SI named him as someone who will be batting for his job and a potential cut candidate this training camp.

“Buffalo lost starting left guard David Edwards in free agency, but as Ralph Ventre pointed out, he was likely replaced in one of the team’s more underappreciated moves,” Gurzi wrote. “Alec Anderson signed a modest contract and will be given the chance to prove he deserves the starting spot. Anderson is the favorite to land the job, even starting in the Week 18 finale. That said, it won’t be easy for him to hold off veteran Austin Corbett, who has plenty of experience as well as a Super Bowl ring.”

Anderson signed a one-year, $2.5 million extension with the Bills, with $1.8 million guaranteed, so if he doesn’t win the left guard job, he still could be a viable backup option. Or, Buffalo could look to trade him to recoup some assets and go with some younger options.

Anderson signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

Anderson Has Been Bills 6th Offensive Lineman

Although Anderson is now competing for a starting job, he may be best suited as a sixth offensive lineman.

Anderson has nailed that role down, and ESPN NFL analyst Bill Barnwell had praise for the former undrafted free agent.

“The 305-pound tackle spent two years on the Buffalo practice squad before making his debut last season. Brady carved out a regular role for Anderson immediately, as he averaged 14 snaps per game, excluding the Week 18 game in which the Bills played their backups against the Pats,” Barnwell wrote ahead of the 2025 season.

“Anderson has been a sound run blocker, but he has excelled protecting Allen on the edge. Amid his 79 pass-blocking snaps, the 25-year-old allowed just one quarterback pressure and zero sacks, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Being able to rely on Anderson as a solid pass blocker allows the Bills to take shots downfield out of those jumbo packages, which then scares defenses into protecting against the deep passing attack and creates softer boxes for Allen and James Cook in the run game.”

Anderson played a similar role in 2025 and will now look to earn a starting role in 2026.

Buffalo Begins OTAs

The Bills have begun OTAs to get ready for the 2026 season.

After the first couple of practices, first-year head coach Joe Brady said he’s excited with where the team is at right now.

“It’s been a lot of fun seeing it all come together, seeing a lot of the new faces, kind of how they fit,” Brady said of the defense. “We had some guys that were injured last year, seeing them be able to get back on the field. So, I’m excited about where we’re at.”

Buffalo will begin training camp in mid-to-late July.