Bills Fan-Favorite Veteran Handed Positive News Ahead of Preseason

The Buffalo Bills left guard battle is an intriguing one, and it appears there is a frontrunner.

Buffalo signed Austin Corbett to compete for the starting job with Alec Anderson. Anderson had been the Bills’ swing offensive lineman the past couple of years, but this is finally his chance to win the starting job.

Ahead of the Bills’ first preseason game on Saturday, Anderson was listed ahead of Corbett, which is good news. Bills analyst Ryan Talbot of NYUP.com also believes it shows what has been going on in training camp that Anderson is ahead.

“Buffalo has done a good job this summer of giving Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett time with the first-team offense. Based on the team’s unofficial depth chart, Anderson is ahead of Corbett in the competition. That matches up with what we have seen and reported throughout training camp,” Talbot signed a one-year contract extension with Buffalo.

If Anderson can continue to perform well in the preseason opener and training camp, it appears the left guard job is his to lose.

Anderson has been with the Bills since he signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. The fan-favorite signed a one-year contract extension with Buffalo this offseason.

Anderson Eager to Prove Himself

Over the past couple of years, Anderson has been the team’s swing offensive lineman who can play tackle and guard.

Anderson usually came in as an extra offensive lineman in jumbo sets, but he’s now finally competing for a starting job. During training camp, Anderson spoke to Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD, and he’s eager for the left guard battle so he can prove himself.

“It’s great. It’s honestly full of excitement and anticipation,” Anderson said. “Today we got to throw on the pads for indy and some 1 on 1’s, so that was really fun to do. Kind of get back out there, get the hands shooting again, feel my hands on some pads and be able to hit something. So it’s nice. I think for this year I’m honestly excited more than anything to finally be able to have a shot and find myself in that left guard role as I’ve always seen. And so I’m excited for it more than anything.”

Although Anderson is in the midst of a battle for the starting job, he remains confident that he will win the job.

“I’m very confident. I’m confident in my abilities to push through adversity and really strive to get better. And I think I’m doing that every day.

Anderson Shares Bold Take on Bills Offensive Line

If Anderson does win the job, he’s part of a Bills offensive line that has plenty of talent.

Not only does Anderson believe in the offensive line, but he believes this will be the best offensive line in the NFL.

“I think this will, I think we will be the best offensive line in football this year. I think the proof’s in the pudding and we’re out here working every day and showing it,” Anderson added.

Whether or not that will be the case is to be seen. But, Anderson has plenty of confidence in himself and the offensive line.