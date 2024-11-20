Bills Urged to Expand Pro Bowler’s Role in the Passing Game

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2024 season with a mantra that “everybody eats” in the passing game, vowing to spread out targets to a wider group of pass-catchers.

But one report suggests that a new addition to the team may not be getting a big enough portion.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggested that the Bills may need to expand the role of Amari Cooper, who came to the team ahead of the trade deadline. Though Cooper has turned in some key performances, Ballentine wrote that the Bills may need to continue expanding his role as the season enters the home stretch.