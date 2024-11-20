Bills Urged to Expand Pro Bowler’s Role in the Passing Game

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2024 season with a mantra that “everybody eats” in the passing game, vowing to spread out targets to a wider group of pass-catchers.
But one report suggests that a new addition to the team may not be getting a big enough portion.
Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggested that the Bills may need to expand the role of Amari Cooper, who came to the team ahead of the trade deadline. Though Cooper has turned in some key performances, Ballentine wrote that the Bills may need to continue expanding his role as the season enters the home stretch.
Amari Cooper Has Shined at Times
Ballentine noted that Cooper has already flashed the potential he holds in the Buffalo offense, making four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in his debut just days after joining the team. There’s been a dropoff since then, Ballentine noted.
“He’s only combined for five targets over the last two weeks, though. He made his presence felt against the Chiefs with two receptions for 55 yards, but he was only targeted three times,” Ballentine wrote. “Cooper is one of the team’s best downfield separators now. It would be good to see the Bills use him more as the season goes on.”
The Bills may not have an opportunity to get Cooper more acclimated into the offense, heading into a bye week with the wide receiver now back from the injury that kept him sidelined for two weeks.
Amari Cooper Excited for Opportunities Ahead
Cooper came through again big in Sunday’s 30-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, making two catches for 55 yards including a one-handed grab that gave the Bills a key first down. After the game, Cooper said it was “amazing” to play with such a talented group of players.
“It’s the first time in a long time that I’ve actually felt joy from winning this game, from just the way we play,” Cooper said. “We have so many guys on the team who are playmakers and they show up when their number is called, collectively as a group. It’s just amazing.”
Cooper admitted he still has some learning to do, but said he’s growing more comfortable in the Bills’ offense.
“I’m obviously still adapting to the environment,” Cooper said. “It’s always easy to be comfortable and I would say I’m pretty comfortable.”
Cooper also shared love for Bills quarterback Josh Allen, whose 26-yard touchdown run on fouth-and-2 in the fourth quarter sealed the win.
“The Josh Allen experience, with this magnitude — it’s been phenomenal, man,” Cooper said. “Like I said before, he’s a great player. The old adage, big-time players make big-time plays in big-time situations, and that’s exactly what he did.”
The Bills handed the Chiefs their first loss of the season and earned a key tiebreaker, moving them within striking distance of the top overall seed in the conference.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott didn’t want to put too much emphasis on the win, saying the team has a long way to go before reaching their final goals.
“No statement,” McDermott said when asked about the significance of the win, via ESPN. “This is not the finish line.”
