Bills Trade Proposal Sends 5-Time Pro Bowl WR to Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills went into the season embracing an “everybody eats” approach at wide receiver, spreading the ball around to a wide group of players after the departure of the team’s top two wide receivers last offseason.

The approach worked well through the first three games but has sputtered through a two-game losing streak, leading to speculation about whether the team will seek a bona fide No. 1 receiver ahead of the trade deadline.

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports believes the Bills could take a big swing, predicting that the team may trade for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper. Benjamin even suggested the Browns may sweeten the deal in order to pull off the move.

Browns May Be Ready to Move Amari Cooper

Cooper has gotten off to a slow start in 2024, making 20 catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns through the first five games. His 36.2 yards-per-game average would be the lowest mark of his career if it were to hold up.

Cooper isn’t the only one struggling in Cleveland. As Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk noted, the Browns have one of the league’s worst passing attacks this season.

“Cleveland ranks 32nd in yards per game, yards per play, passing net yards per play, sacks per pass play and third down efficiency, 30th in passing, 29th in first downs per game and 27th in rushing,” the report noted.

With the Browns falling to 1-4, Benjamin suggested it may be time to sell off assets at the trade deadline — and the Bills could be the beneficiary.

“Maybe the Browns would eat some of Cooper’s remaining contract to appease the seemingly disinterested pass catcher. Josh Allen would surely sign off if it meant getting a bona fide No. 1 out wide,” Benjamin wrote.

The Bills lost both of their top wide receivers last offseason, trading Stefon Diggs and watching Gabe Davis leave in free agency.

Bills Seeking Help at the Trade Deadline

The Bills may be keeping their eye on another wide receiver as the trade deadline nears. The Athletic’s Tashan Reed, Vic Tafur and Dianna Russini reported on October 8 that the Bills were “monitoring the situation” in Las Vegas as Davante Adams has asked for a trade from the Raiders.

While Benjamin suggested the Bills may get a discount in trading for Cooper, it appears that would not be the case with Adams. The report noted that the Raiders are holding firm on their asking price.

“When it comes to the Raiders’ asking price for Adams, they’ve remained adamant that they want a second-round pick and additional compensation. And while Adams requested a trade on Sept. 30, they’re fine waiting on a deal if they aren’t satisfied with any offers they receive,” the report noted.

The Bills would not get any salary relief from the Raiders if they trade for Adams, either.

“The Raiders have been reluctant to offer to pay down Adams’ base salary via a signing bonus to consummate a deal,” the report added. “It’s a peculiar decision given they have plenty of salary-cap flexibility. According to Over the Cap, the Raiders currently have over $26.9 million in cap space. In 2025, they’re currently projected to have over $79.7 million in cap space.”