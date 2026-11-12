Analyst Makes Bold Claim About Bills’ Amani Hooker Trade

The Buffalo Bills have the best record in the AFC at 7-1. But the secondary has been their Achilles’ heel all season.

Buffalo entered Monday night’s 23-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings with the NFL’s 30th-ranked passing defense. And with the safety room thinned out after the Bills released Super Bowl champion C.J. Gardner-Johnson the day after his suspension expired, general manager Brandon Beane needed to act.

So he did. He sent a 2027 second-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for safety Amani Hooker and a 2027 fifth-rounder hours before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

It wasn’t the flashiest deal of the day. However, one prominent analyst believes it was the best.

Emmanuel Acho: Bills Made Best Trade-Deadline Move

Former NFL linebacker turned analyst Emmanuel Acho didn’t hold back in his praise of Beane, applauding him for acquiring a Pro Bowl-caliber safety to address his biggest area of need.

“Amani Hooker to the Bills is quietly the best move at the trade deadline,” Acho posted on X. “Tied for lead league in interceptions. Top 15 of all safeties in tackles. Bills Mafia, I’ve watched this dude play all season, this was a perfect fit.”

Acho wasn’t the only one impressed. CBS Sports’ Adam Schein called it a home run for Beane. It’s easy to see why.

Hooker’s five interceptions are tied for the league lead, and three of them came in one afternoon. He picked off Joe Burrow three times in the Titans’ 43-36 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 1.

He’s been more than a ballhawk too. Hooker has allowed a 79.3 passer rating in coverage this season, according to NextGen Stats.

Beane said talks with the Titans began about a week earlier but quickly hit a wall. The two sides eventually got approval from both owners. The Bills also needed a last-minute contract restructure for left tackle Dion Dawkins to make the money work.

The Bills GM also compared his new safety to longtime Buffalo fan favorite Micah Hyde.

Amani Hooker Makes Sense for the Bills

Hooker is expected to slide in next to third-year safety Cole Bishop. That’s a significant upgrade over Damar Hamlin, Geno Stone, and rookie Jalon Kilgore, who were the main options at the spot.

And the 28-year-old Hooker isn’t a rental either.

He signed a three-year, $48.8 million extension with Tennessee in 2025 and is under contract through 2028. The Titans also keep the signing bonus charges, which makes the financial side cleaner for Buffalo.

Not everyone gave the deal a glowing review though. Sports Illustrated docked the Bills’ grade because they paid a steep price. The trade is the most draft capital Beane has ever used to acquire a player at the deadline.

Beane also wasn’t shy about why he paid the steep cost.

“Sometimes the best deal is no deal,” Beane said before explaining that this one excited him because Hooker is a starter and a difference-maker.

Hooker has 17 career interceptions and 45 passes defensed. A day earlier, the Jacksonville Jaguars sent a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for safety Jessie Bates. Buffalo paid a second-rounder for Hooker and got a fifth-rounder back.