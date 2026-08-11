Bills’ Super Bowl Champion Veteran Handed Disappointing News

The Buffalo Bills have an intriguing roster battle at left guard, which is still undecided.

Buffalo signed Austin Corbett to a one-year deal, who’s entering his ninth NFL season. Corbett was set to battle with Alec Anderson for the starting left guard spot. Entering camp, neither appeared to have a leg up.

However, in training camp, Corbett has struggled, and Bills insider Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic believes Anderson is likely to be the starting left guard.

“Corbett’s spot on the roster isn’t in question. But when it comes to the starting competition at left guard, there have been more negative reps than what we’ve seen from Alec Anderson,” Buscaglia wrote. “Corbett has experience on his side, but some of the speedier defensive linemen he’s gone up against have given him trouble. Anderson isn’t nearly as polished as Corbett, but Anderson has a higher ceiling to this point in camp. If the Bills started the season next week, I think Anderson would be the starting left guard.”

Anderson signed with Buffalo as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and has been the primary backup the last two years. He’s been an impact offensive lineman for Buffalo, and this was his first real chance to earn a starting job, and it appears he has beaten out Corbett.

Corbett spent the last four years with the Carolina Panthers after spending time with the Los Angeles Rams, where he won Super Bowl LVI, as he started every playoff game.

Corbett Was Front-Runner to Win LG Job

After Buffalo signed Corbett to a one-year deal, many expected him to win the starting left guard job.

Entering training camp, Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN revealed Corbett is the early frontrunner to win the job.

“The battle for the left guard spot continues between free agent addition Austin Corbett and returning backup and jumbo tight end Alec Anderson,” Getzenberg wrote. “Based on practices, Corbett has the early lead. For the past two seasons, Anderson has been active for all 17 games, starting six. He signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Corbett, a nine-year veteran, spent the past four seasons with the Carolina Panthers.”

Yet, it appears that after Anderson has impressed and Corbett has struggled, he may have lost the job.

Bills O-Lineman Praises Both Corbett & Anderson

Although Corbett and Anderson will both be on the roster, the competition is for the starting left guard spot.

Whoever loses the job will be the primary backup and still likely get into game action. During minicamp, Bills center Connor McGovern has said both have impressed.

“(Corbett has) seen so much, also from the Kromer tree, so that helps a lot,” McGovern said. “… Alec, I think the past few years, being the backup center, it’s really slowed the game down for him and allowed him to see more.”

The Bills will have their first preseason game on Aug. 15 against the Carolina Panthers.