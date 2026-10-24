Buffalo Bills Named as Best Fit for $16M Lockdown CB to Bolster Defense

The Buffalo Bills could be active on the trade front ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Buffalo’s defense has been an issue, and the secondary is the biggest issue, which they need to address.

The Bills are on their bye week and have been linked to multiple defensive players in big moves.

Buffalo Bills Named as Landing Spot for Amil Robertson

The Bills’ secondary has been an issue, and Buffalo could look to add an impact cornerback before the deadline.

Christian Benford is a shutdown corner, but the Bills could use more depth at the position. With that, The Athletic’s Daniel Popper named the Bills as one of the best fits for Washington Commanders‘ cornerback Amik Robertson.

“Robertson signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Commanders in free agency. He has been one of the few bright spots from Peters’ offseason. Robertson does not have any fully guaranteed money on his deal in 2027. The Commanders would take on $3 million in dead money in 2027 if they trade him before the deadline. Robertson is a capable man coverage corner who could help a number of teams in the secondary. He can play inside and outside,” Popper wrote.

Robertson would be a massive addition to the Bills’ secondary and could start alongside Benford. He’s also under contract for another season, so Buffalo could have him for two playoff runs, which makes it more valuable to acquire him.

Roberston was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft but has become an impact cornerback. He’s recorded 40 tackles and a forced fumble this season with the Commanders.

Buffalo Could Turn to Rookie CB

The Bills are on their bye week, and the team could turn to a rookie to start opposite Benford.

Buffalo selected Maxwell Hairston in the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he’s had mixed results. The Bills did select Davison Igbinosun out of Ohio State in the second round, and he has impressed and could earn more playing time.

“I think what he’s done the last couple weeks, he’s definitely earned a high majority of the snaps at the corner position. I know what I’m getting, play in and play out,” Leonhard said.

Even though Igbinosun has impressed, Buffalo still could look to add secondary help ahead of the trade deadline.