Buffalo Bills Land Big Josh Allen Update During Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills and superstar quarterback Josh Allen will enter the 2026 NFL season being viewed once again as a top-tier Super Bowl contender in the AFC.

Over the last handful of years, Allen and company have been a top pick to win a championship. Unfortunately, the team has come up short time and time again in the postseason.

During the 2026 NFL offseason, general manager Brandon Beane had an aggressive mindset. He went out and acquired star wide receiver D.J. Moore from the Chicago Bears and also signed both Bradley Chubb and C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency.

On paper, the Bills should be a Super Bowl contender. However, they will need a superhero like season again from Allen in order to win it all.

With that being said, Allen has landed a major new update during the start of training camp.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Handed Elite New Ranking

Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department has officially unveiled their list of top quarterbacks in the NFL for the 2026 season. When it came to Allen, he was ranked No. 2 on the list behind just Los Angeles Rams superstar and reigning MVP Matthew Stafford.

They showered Allen with praise, while also revealing a harsh critique of his game.

“Allen is the total physical package as a quarterback, which helped him win an MVP recently. That said, he pressed at times last year, made poor decisions with the football, and turned it over. He’s a franchise-changing quarterback in the conversation for best in the league.”

At the end of the day, Allen did make some poor decisions with the football last season. He will need to cut down on those decisions in order to lead Buffalo to the promised land.

Throughout the course of the 2025 NFL season, Allen completed 69.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,668 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions across 17 games.

Who Else Made the Top 10 Among NFL Quarterbacks?

Outside of the top two options in Stafford and Allen, there was a lot of competition to round out the top 10.

Behind the top two quarterbacks, in order, were Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Drake Maye, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, and Brock Purdy. All of those players were worthy of their spots, but other signal callers were left out.

Among the notable players outside of the top 10 were Bo Nix, Caleb, Williams, and Jalen Hurts.

Some other interesting rankings were future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers being ranked No. 19 in the NFL. Jayden Daniels was No. 18, while Baker Mayfield landed at No. 17. Jaxson Dart came in at No. 26 with Cam Ward at No. 27.

It will be interesting to see what the 2026 season has in store for Allen and the Bills. The time has come for Allen to prove that he can take an extremely talented Buffalo roster to at least playing in the Super Bowl.