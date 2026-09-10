Bills Have ‘Big Plans’ for 6-foot-7, 331-Pound Rising Star

The Buffalo Bills struck gold when they drafted 6-foot-7, 331-pound defensive lineman Deone Walker in the 4th round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Walker didn’t just become a 16-game starter as a rookie — according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, he’s becoming something much more important to the franchise headed into his 2nd season.

“The Bills have big plans for second-year nose tackle Deone Walker, who could become a young leader for a defensive front that needs it,” Fowler wrote on September 10.

Having a player like Walker become not just a leader but a star on his rookie contract (4 years, $5.24 million) is the kind of value NFL teams kill for — and paired with veteran star defensive lineman Ed Oliver up front could unlock previously unseen potential.

The Bills open the 2026 regular season on the road against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Deone Walker Singled Out as ‘Breakout Candidate’

Walker became a plug-and-play starter — 16 starts in 17 regular-season games — and was playing his best football down the stretch as a rookie.

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Gordon McGuinness put Walker at the top of his list of the NFL’s “Breakout Candidates” headed into 2026.

“A fourth-round draft pick last season, Deone Walker showed some encouraging flashes during his rookie campaign,” McGuinness wrote on August 18. “Despite what you might expect from a player his size, the former Kentucky Wildcat made his biggest impact as a pass-rusher, earning a 78.3 PFF pass-rush grade while generating 20 pressures on 283 pass-rushing snaps. A full NFL offseason should allow him to take another step forward and make an even bigger impact along the interior of the Bills’ defensive line.”

Deone Walker Praised From All Corners in Offseason

McGuiness isn’t the 1st eagle-eyed media member to single Walker out as a future potential star for the Bills.

The Athletic’s Tim Graham also thinks the 2025 4th-round pick (No. 109 overall) has what it takes.

“The 2025 fourth-round draft pick started every game after the season opener, making a strong impression at a position of need,” Graham wrote on July 13. “Walker’s offseason mission has been conditioning to play all three downs. He said in June he had slimmed from last year’s playing weight of 338 pounds to 328 pounds. By a large margin, he led all Bills defensive linemen with 37 run stops. Walker recorded two half-sacks with 16 pressures. His eight tackles for losses finished behind only edge rusher Joey Bosa, and his four pass breakups tied for fourth behind three defensive backs. Walker, who just turned 22 in March, added two more pass breakups and snagged his first interception in the playoffs.”

Walker also had a signature moment in the playoffs — an interception against the Denver Broncos in a 33-30 overtime loss in the AFC Divisional Round.

Walker’s 40-Yard Dash Time Damaged Draft Stock

There’s an interesting parallel between the start of Walker’s college career and start of his pro career that’s worth pointing out.

As he did with the Bills in 2026, Walker’s freshman season at the University of Kentucky in 2022 started as a reserve. As he did with the Bills, Walker became a starter in his 1st season — he eventually became a 3-time All-SEC pick in 3 seasons before leaving school early to enter the NFL Draft.

Walker didn’t rise above the 4th round because of concerns about his speed — he ran the 40-yard dash in a disastrous 5.36 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine. That’s slow even for someone of his size — it didn’t prevent him from making the NFL’s All-Rookie Team.