Bill Trade Idea Lands Justin Jefferson To Boost Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills made a significant trade this offseason for wide receiver DJ Moore, but should they consider acquiring another veteran receiver?

On June 1, several significant NFL trades occurred, including the Cleveland Browns trading Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles trading A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots, suggesting that more big NFL teams could make further moves.

One name that could be on the trade market is Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. If Minnesota is truly shopping Jefferson, then the Bills should be all in on him. Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport published a trade idea that would send Jefferson to the Bills.

Buffalo Bills Get: WR Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings Get: 2027 Round 1 Pick, 2027 Round 3 Pick and 2028 Round 1 Pick

“Jefferson would command a king’s ransom—multiple first-round picks plus. It would be the ultimate “win now” move by the Bills,” Davenport wrote on Friday. “But it is Super Bowl or bust in Buffalo after the offseason firing of Sean McDermott, and the idea of Josh Allen throwing passes to Jefferson and D.J. Moore should terrify the rest of the AFC.”

Jefferson Could Put the Bills Over the Top

The 6-foot-1 wide receiver has been in the NFL since 2020 and has been one of the best receivers in the league ever since. In 94 career games, Jefferson has recorded 8,480 receiving yards and 42 receiving touchdowns. He is coming off a strange season in which he recorded only 1,048 yards and two scores in 17 games. Not all of Jefferson’s lack of production was on him. The Vikings faced quarterback issues with J.J. McCarthy, who was in and out of the lineup last season, which affected Jefferson’s performance.

If the Bills traded for Jefferson, he would be playing alongside the best quarterback he has ever played with, Josh Allen. Buffalo’s offense could reach another level with Allen throwing to Jefferson.

Allen is Developing Chemistry with Moore During the Mini Camp

While it’s enjoyable to brainstorm trade ideas for the Bills to acquire Jefferson, their recent trade for Moore this offseason might pause any potential move for Jefferson if the Vikings decide to make him available.

Buffalo traded away a second-round pick in the 2026 draft to acquire Moore and might not be willing to trade other draft picks for a receiver.

Even though Moore has been with the Bills for only a few months, Allen likes what he is seeing from Moore during the offseason programs.

“Still working on it, still working on it with everybody,” Allen said on Tuesday, via Sal Maiorana from the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “There are just different nuances that some guys have in their body language. He’s as smooth of a football player as I’ve ever been around. I’m lucky to come to work and have the guys that we do, especially him going out there. And he works extremely hard. It’s fun to be out there with him.”

Moore’s performance in Buffalo’s offense will be key; a strong season could make the Bills a Super Bowl contender.