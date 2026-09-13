Bills to Avoid $204 Million 7-Time Pro Bowler in Upcoming Matchup

The Buffalo Bills are set to take on the Houston Texans on Sunday for their first regular season game, but they did catch a little bit of a break for one of their games later on.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday morning that Los Angeles Rams star pass rusher Myles Garrett will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his ailing knee and is heading to injured reserve.

“Rams star Myles Garrett will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his ailing knee and is headed to injured reserve, sources tell Ringer & Netflix Sports. Garrett has been dealing with lower-leg pain and wasn’t himself in Thursday’s opener. The hope is he’s back in four weeks,” Pelissero wrote on X.

Bills Will Not Have to Face Garrett in Week 5

With Garrett heading to injured reserve, he won’t be able to play when the Bills face the Rams in Week 5 on Oct. 12. Once a player is placed on IR, they are required to miss at least four games, and this will mark Garrett’s fourth missed game.

The Rams traded for Garrett in early June, sending young passer Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick to the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett is in his 10th NFL season and has appeared in seven Pro Bowls, and the NFL has named him to five All-Pro teams.

The Browns signed Garrett to a four-year, $160 million extension last season, but the Rams reworked his deal this offseason into a five-year, $204 million extension.