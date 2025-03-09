Bills Open to Bringing Back Von Miller After Abrupt Release: Insider

The Buffalo Bills have parted ways with veteran edge rusher Von Miller — though the separation may not be permanent.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on March 9 that the Bills released the former All-Pro edge rusher, though could be open to bringing him back on a new contract.

“The #Bills are releasing pass-rusher Von Miller, per me and @TomPelissero,” Rapoport wrote in a post on X. “Miller is set to turn 36 years old before the 2025 season, and Buffalo makes the move now. Both sides, however, are open to a return.”

Insiders Predicted Von Miller’s Release

Though the Bills had given no public indication that they planned to release Miller and the move came abruptly ahead of the start of free agency, many insiders predicted the cut was coming. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggested in February that there was “little to no chance” Miller would be back on his current contract, which would have paid him $23.8 million in 2025.

“Miller was still an important cog in the defensive front,” Ballentine wrote. “He only played 25 percent of the snaps, but he was third on the team in sacks with six. If the Bills believe they can replace that production for cheaper than the cap savings they get by cutting Miller then that makes sense.”

Joel Corry of CBS Sports also predicted the Bills would need to overhaul Miller’s contract if he were to return in 2025.

“Although Miller rebounded to have six sacks this season, another substantial pay cut from the $17.5 million he is scheduled to make in 2025 will be necessary for him to have any chance to remain in Buffalo as a 36-year-old since he is strictly a situational pass rusher at this stage of his illustrious career,” Corry wrote.

Miller had 6.0 sacks in 2024, showing some improvement after a torn ACL cut short his 2022 season and robbed him of his explosiveness the next year.

Von Miller Wanted to Stay in Buffalo

The Bills have shown a lot of faith in Miller, sticking by him during a career-worst season in 2023 after he returned from the torn ACL. The team also continued to stand by Miller during his four-game suspension last season after allegations of domestic abuse the previous offseason.

After the team’s season ended with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Miller said he wanted to return to the Bills and hoped to win a Super Bowl.

Miller has shown a willingness to work with the Bills to make his contract fit financially. Last offseason, amid a series of cap-saving moves that included the release of veterans Mitch Morse and Jordan Poyer, Miller agreed to reduce his base salary from $17.5 million down to $8.85 million while adding a host of new performance-based incentives