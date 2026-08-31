Monday was a big day in the NFL as the league claimed players other teams released on Sunday and added players to the practice squad.
The Buffalo Bills didn’t claim any players on waivers from other teams to add to their 53-man roster, but they did get a head start on the practice squad.
Bills Add 13 Players to Their Practice Squad
Here are the 13 players the Bills signed to the practice squad on Monday.
Quarterback Shane Buechel
Running back Frank Gore Jr.
Wide receiver Stephen Gosnell
Wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin
Wide receiver Trent Sherfield
Guard Nick Broeker
Offensive tackle Chase Lundt
Defensive tackle Travis Clayton
Linebacker Keonta Jenkins
Linebacker Andre Jones
Defensive back Te’Cory Couch
Defensive back Geno Stone
Defensive back Kani Walker
NFL teams are allowed only 16 players on the practice squad, but since the Bills have Clayton, an international player, Buffalo can carry up to 17 practice squad players.
The Bills had significant roster cuts on Sunday, and one of their players, Toriano Pride Jr., was picked up by the Cleveland Browns through the first wave of waiver wire pickups.
Buffalo drafted Pride in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Missouri. However, due to the depth at the cornerback position, the Bills could not hold onto him.
The Bills are in a tough spot: they already have so much talent that they can’t keep recent late-round draft picks, since doing so would likely require them to part with a good veteran player.
Bills Add 13 to Practice Squad Following Final Roster Cuts