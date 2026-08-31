Bills Add 13 to Practice Squad Following Final Roster Cuts

Monday was a big day in the NFL as the league claimed players other teams released on Sunday and added players to the practice squad.

The Buffalo Bills didn’t claim any players on waivers from other teams to add to their 53-man roster, but they did get a head start on the practice squad.

Bills Add 13 Players to Their Practice Squad

Here are the 13 players the Bills signed to the practice squad on Monday.

Quarterback Shane Buechel

Running back Frank Gore Jr.

Wide receiver Stephen Gosnell

Wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin

Wide receiver Trent Sherfield

Guard Nick Broeker

Offensive tackle Chase Lundt

Defensive tackle Travis Clayton

Linebacker Keonta Jenkins

Linebacker Andre Jones

Defensive back Te’Cory Couch

Defensive back Geno Stone

Defensive back Kani Walker

NFL teams are allowed only 16 players on the practice squad, but since the Bills have Clayton, an international player, Buffalo can carry up to 17 practice squad players.

The Bills had significant roster cuts on Sunday, and one of their players, Toriano Pride Jr., was picked up by the Cleveland Browns through the first wave of waiver wire pickups.

Buffalo drafted Pride in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Missouri. However, due to the depth at the cornerback position, the Bills could not hold onto him.

The Bills are in a tough spot: they already have so much talent that they can’t keep recent late-round draft picks, since doing so would likely require them to part with a good veteran player.