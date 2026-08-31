Bills Add 17 to Practice Squad Following Final Roster Cuts

Monday was a big day in the NFL as the league claimed players other teams released on Sunday and added players to the practice squad.

The Buffalo Bills didn’t claim any players on waivers from other teams to add to their 53-man roster, but they did get a head start on the practice squad.

Bills Add 17 Players to Their Practice Squad

Here are the 17 players the Bills signed to the practice squad on Monday.

Quarterback Shane Buechel

Running back Frank Gore Jr.

Wide receiver Stephen Gosnell

Wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin

Wide receiver Trent Sherfield

Wide receiver Greg Dortch

Guard Nick Broeker

Offensive tackle Chase Lundt

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.

Defensive tackle Travis Clayton

Linebacker Keonta Jenkins

Linebacker Andre Jones

Linebacker Shaq Thompson

Defensive back Te’Cory Couch

Defensive back Geno Stone

Defensive back Kani Walker

Defensive back Anthony Kendall

NFL teams are allowed only 16 players on the practice squad, but since the Bills have Clayton, an international player, Buffalo can carry up to 17 practice squad players.

The Bills had significant roster cuts on Sunday, and one of their players, Toriano Pride Jr., was picked up by the Cleveland Browns through the first wave of waiver wire pickups.

Buffalo drafted Pride in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Missouri. However, due to the depth at the cornerback position, the Bills could not hold onto him.

The Bills are in a tough spot: they already have so much talent that they can’t keep recent late-round draft picks, since doing so would likely require them to part with a good veteran player.

Bills Add Two Veterans With Handful of Experience

The Bills signed a few big-time names to the practice squad who have been in the NFL for a while.

One big surprise was that the Bills brought back Thompson, who has been in the NFL for 11 seasons, spending 10 with the Carolina Panthers and one season with the Bills in 2025.

Another surprise was that the Bills added Wills to the practice squad. The Browns drafted Wills in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and his career in Cleveland was a rollercoaster.

Wills was on two playoff teams in Cleveland, coming in his rookie season and again in 2023, but he often struggled with injuries.

The 6-foot-4 offensive tackle played in 58 games for Cleveland but saw the field in only five games in 2023; in his last season with the Browns, he also played only five games.

Wills suffered an MCL injury in the 2023 season, and it resurfaced in 2024. He missed the entire 2025 season and didn’t sign with a team.

The Chicago Bears ended up signing Wills this offseason, but he didn’t make the 53-man roster.

Buffalo now has a chance to stash Wills on the practice squad and see what he could maybe bring to the table this season.