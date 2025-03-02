Bills Expected to Make ‘Aggressive’ Bid to Land All-Pro Defensive End

The Buffalo Bills made a big splash three years ago when they landed All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller in free agency, a move that only brought mixed results as he struggled with injury.

The team may be gearing up for another big swing this year, with an insider indicating that the Bills plan an aggressive bid to land Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. The All-Pro pass rusher requested a trade, though the Browns made it clear they are not keen to part with their star player. Should they relent, the Bills appear poised to make a big move for Garrett.

Bills Looking for Blockbuster Move

Despite Garrett’s request for a trade, ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi reported that the team has no plans to part with the pass rusher.

“Browns general manager Andrew Berry reiterated Tuesday that he does not intend to trade Garrett, who publicly announced his desire to leave Cleveland in early February,” Oyefusi reported.

Oyefusi also pointed out that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett is “part of the present. He’s part of the future.”

But if the Browns decide to entertain offers, the Bills would be ready to put in a bid. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that Buffalo would be one of the most motivated teams, making an “aggressive” move.

“The Browns may not feel compelled to honor Garrett’s trade request until they become convinced he won’t play for them, and it’s going to be hard for him to convince them of that before they get to the regular season and see whether he’s truly willing to miss real games,” Graziano wrote. “If the Browns do ever get serious about trading Garrett, I’d expect Buffalo and Philadelphia to be two of the most aggressive pursuers.”

Garrett appears determined to find a way out of Cleveland, having publicly questioned the team’s ability to compete.

“Speaking with the management at the Browns, I don’t feel like our future is aligned with winning right now,” Garrett said on “NFL Countdown” in February, via ESPN. “And that’s what I’m looking forward to do at this stage of my career.”

The Bills could have an advantage if Garrett is seeking a Super Bowl contending team, though he likely wouldn’t come cheap and could require the Bills to part with one or more first-round picks.

Bills Could Part Ways With Another Former Star

Graziano added that the Bills have not made a final decision on Miller, who struggled to regain his previous form after suffering a torn ACL in the 2022 season.

“Buffalo hasn’t ruled out bringing back veteran edge rusher Von Miller, who turns 36 later this month,” Graziano reported. “But the Bills have to find a way to rework his contract and get him to agree to a pay cut from his currently scheduled $17.5 million. One source I spoke to described Miller’s return to Buffalo as a ’50-50′ proposition.”

The Bills struggled at times to generate a consistent pass rush, with Miller ending the season with 6.0 sacks and 17 total tackles. Defensive end Greg Rousseau led the team with 8.0 sacks, with A.J. Epenesa adding another 6.0.