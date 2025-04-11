Veteran Bills Edge Rusher Could Hit the Trade Block

The Buffalo Bills made some big moves for their pass-rushing group this offseason, signing Greg Rousseau to a long-term deal and bringing on former All-Pro Joey Bosa.

The Bills could still have one more big move, with an insider naming defensive end A.J. Epenesa as a potential trade candidate as the NFL draft nears. FOX Sports reporter Ralph Vacchiano noted that the Bills have held back on giving Epenesa a long-term commitment, which could signal the team’s willingness to deal him if the circumstances are right.

A.J. Epenena the Odd Man Out in Buffalo

Vacchiano pointed out that this could be the right time for the Bills to consider a trade for Epenesa, having just locked up a big commitment to Rousseau and needing some more help at the position for the future.

“He’s in the last year of a two-year, $12 million contract extension, but he just watched as his team signed Joey Bosa (one year, $12.6 million) and gave Greg Rousseau a four-year, $80 million extension,” Vacchiano wrote. “If the Bills aren’t willing to commit big money to Epenesa, too, maybe one of the many teams in need of an edge rusher would be interested in his six sacks per year. It helps that there are a lot of good edge rushers in this draft, in case the Bills want an immediate replacement.”

Epenesa has been a big part of Buffalo’s defense, racking up 6.0 sacks and 39 total tackles last season. He was also a strong contributor in 2023, making 6.5 sacks with two interceptions.

The Bills have not been shy about making moves in the NFL draft, having traded up in the first round in two out of the last three drafts. General manager Brandon Beane has also made a number of offseason trades, unloading players nearing the end of their contracts or whose role with the team is up in the air.

The biggest of those trades came last year, when the Bills shipped No. 1 wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.

Bills Could Target New Edge Rusher

Whether Epenesa hits the trade block or not, many analysts expect the Bills to target their pass rush early in the NFL draft. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia suggested the Bills could make another small jump up the board, trading from their No. 30 overall pick to No. 26 in order to take Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku.

Buscaglia noted that the Detroit Lions, just ahead of the Bills at the No. 28 pick, are also in need of some help with the pass rush and that could motive the Bills to trade up.

“The Bills have usually coveted length, explosiveness and production at the position, and Ezeiruaku brings all of that with 34-inch-long arms, great testing scores in explosive metrics and 30 sacks in college — 16.5 of which came in 2024,” Buscaglia wrote.

Buscaglia added that Ezeiruaku could fit in well with the team’s current pass-rushing group, getting the chance to learn behind two veterans.

“Drafting him takes advantage of an excellent edge rusher class by getting a good value in the late first while pairing Ezeiruaku’s rookie contract with the entirety of Greg Rousseau’s contract extension through the 2029 season. Joey Bosa’s presence can help Ezeiruaku come along slowly in 2025 and then take over a starting role in 2026.”