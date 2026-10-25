Bills Urged to Land ‘Intriguing’ Safety to Boost Defense’s Biggest Weakness

The Buffalo Bills have struggled on defense despite their 5-1 start, and the secondary has become one of the weakest points on the unit.

The Bills have surrendered 28.5 points per game through the first six games, with opposing quarterbacks often picking apart the secondary. The team could have the chance to strengthen the unit at the upcoming trade deadline, and one insider believes they could do it without paying a significant price.

Bills Could Make Deal With Bottom-Dwelling Titans

Several insiders have identified Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker as a target for the Bills, but he is expected to be one of the biggest defensive players to hit the trade block and would take a significant package of picks to land. SI.com’s Randy Gurzi suggested that Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker would actually make more sense for the Bills, and likely cost less than Baker.

“What makes Hooker even more intriguing, though, is that he’s been even better against the run,” Gurzi wrote. “The veteran currently has an 88.5 against the run, which helped him earn an 81.1 overall, which is currently the eighth-highest score at safety.”

Gurzi noted that the struggling Titans are expected to sell off assets at the trade deadline, while the Bills are looking to boost their Super Bowl hopes with some key additions.

“To help increase their odds of finally winning a title, they need to shore up their primary weakness and Hooker is the perfect addition to do exactly that,” Gurzi wrote.

Bills Could Have Other Targets

The Bills could have other options if they aim to boost the secondary but don’t want to pay a high price for Baker. Reporter Chris Trapasso of SB Nation suggested the team could look to land Atlanta Falcons safety Jesse Bates.

“For quite a while now, Bates has been one of the NFL’s premier play-making safeties,” Trapasso wrote. “He’s third among active players in career interceptions with 27. 2021 is the only season to date he has not reached at least three picks. At 6’1” and 210 pounds, Bates has quality size but is know for his rangy coverage, instincts, and plus ball skills. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2025, his third such distinction.”

The Bills have an immediate need at safety after the NFL announced that C.J. Gardner-Johnson was suspended one game for spitting on a Las Vegas Raiders player in last week’s game. The Bills are expected to give veteran Damar Hamlin a start, with rookie Jalon Kilgore also filling in.