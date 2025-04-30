Veteran Bills WR Getting Interest From Cowboys in Free Agency

The Buffalo Bills left the door open for veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper to return in free agency, but his former team may beat them to it.

Cooper had an uneven stint in Buffalo after joining just before last season’s trade deadline, making some big contributions but going quiet at other times. He hit free agency in March, but has remained unsigned and Bills general manager Brandon Beane expressed some interest in a reunion.

A new report suggests the Dallas Cowboys could also make a run at Cooper, bringing him back to the home of his greatest NFL successes.

Cowboys May Want Amari Cooper Back

Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that the Cowboys have “building” interest in bringing back Cooper in free agency. Cooper had some of his most productive seasons in Dallas, where he played from 2018 to 2021. He made 292 catches for 3,893 yards with 27 touchdowns in 56 total games with the Cowboys.

Harris reported that the Cowboys want to add a veteran receiver, with Cooper one of the most accomplished still on the market.

Though Beane said the door is open for Cooper to sign a new contract with the Bills, there is some pessimism around the idea. In a mailbag published on April 12, Buffalo News insider Jay Skurski threw cold water on the idea of Cooper returning to Buffalo.

“The market for Cooper is speaking loudly,” Skurski wrote. “To this point, he has not even taken any reported visits to teams. If the Bills wanted to bring him back, they seemingly would have already done so – unless the sides were so far apart on money that it became clear no deal was going to happen.”

Skurski also questioned whether there could be concerns around just how much Cooper has left in the tank.

“Cooper turns 31 in June and it’s fair to wonder exactly how much he’s got left,” Skurski wrote.

Bills Largely Ignore Pass-Catching Group in NFL Draft

The Bills did not spend a significant amount of draft capital on boosting their pass-catching group — or the offense in general. Six of the team’s nine picks were on defense, with only used two late-round picks on skill positions on offense. The team drafted Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes in the fifth round and wide receiver Kaden Prather in the seventh.

The Bills have done some looking outside the organization for help. Chris Brown of the team’s official website shared this week that the Bills held a free agent visit with veteran wide receiver Elijah Moore.

Beane said the visit was positive.

“Bills GM Brandon Beane confirms on @OneBillsLive that the team hosted free agent WR Elijah Moore for a visit today,” Brown shared in a post on X. “Said the visit went well and they’ll see where things go. #Bills”

Moore has been a steady presence for the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, making a total of 200 receptions for 2,162 yards with nine touchdowns in four seasons. He has topped at least 450 yards in each of those seasons.