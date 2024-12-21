Bills WR Amari Cooper Makes Surprise Statement on No-Target Game

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper was a centerpiece of the team’s offense in a 44-42 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 8, getting a team-high 14 targets while making six catches for 95 yards.

After joining the team in a midseason trade, Cooper appeared to be building a strong connection with quarterback Josh Allen and carving out a significant role in the offense. But that changed quickly the next week, when Cooper had no targets in a 48-42 win over the Detroit Lions.

Cooper shared a surprising perspective after the game, explaining why he wasn’t dismayed at the sharp drop in production.

Amari Cooper Not Worried

Speaking to the The Buffalo News this week, Cooper said he’s not at all unhappy about the uneven role in the offense and said he’s happy to be on a winning team. Cooper started the season with the Cleveland Browns but was shipped to Buffalo ahead of this season’s trade deadline.