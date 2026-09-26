Bills Announce Bad News on Versatile Defensive Back After Injury Setback

The Buffalo Bills are losing a key member of their secondary.

The team announced on Friday that versatile defensive back Jordan Hancock was headed to injured reserve, leaving them with an opening in the secondary but giving them room to move a key member of their special teams to the active roster.

Bills Send Jordan Hancock to Injured Reserve

The Bills announced the decision on Hancock after he was knocked out of two practices earlier in the week, which had already put his status for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers in doubt.

The team used the open roster spot to sign a wide receiver.

“The Bills announced they are signing wide receiver and return specialist Greg Dortch to the active roster. Buffalo’s also placing defensive back Jordan Hancock on Injured Reserve,” the team noted. “Hancock missed Thursday and Friday’s practice with hamstring injury.”

Hancock was seen as a versatile member of the secondary, providing key depth across several positions. SI.com writer Mike Moraitis noted that the team is expected to call on the practice squad for help on Sunday.

“The Bills have three options, including Anthony Kendall, Te’Cory Couch and Kani Walker. Kendall is the most experienced of the three after appearing in 16 games for the Tennessee Titans in 2023,” Moraitis wrote. “Couch and Walker, on the other hand, have never played in a regular season game during their young careers.”

The Bills had remained relatively healthy through the first two weeks of the season, with Hancock the first player headed to injured reserve since the season began.

Greg Dortch Gets Important Call-Up

The Bills had already used two of Dortch’s three practice squad elevations in the first two games, handing him the role of starting punt returner and pairing him with All-Pro Ray Davis on kick returns.

Dortch has returned five punts for 46 yards and added five kick returns — two more than Davis — for 133 total yards. His 26.6-yard kick return average matches the best of his career.

Moving Dortch to the active roster could create more competition for Davis, who has already seen his role on offense dwindle. He has just one carry for 3 yards this season, watching practice-squad call-up Frank Gore Jr. take more snaps on offense.