Bills Announce Final Decision on Damar Hamlin at Roster Deadline

Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin successfully navigated the roster bubble for another year.

The veteran safety was seen as a potential cut candidate ahead of Sunday’s final deadline — the third year that pundits predicted he could miss the final roster — but the Bills announced that he would be returning to a regular role.

Damar Hamlin Returns to 53-Man Roster

The Bills announced their final 53-man roster on Sunday evening, showing that Hamlin earned a spot in the secondary. The Bills had already paved the way for Hamlin to earn a spot on the roster by releasing veteran safety Geno Stone, who was seen as the primary competition for Hamlin on the depth chart.

The Bills made significant changes to their safety group this offseason, parting ways with starter Taylor Rapp and allowing Jordan Poyer to hit free agency. The team brought in Stone and fellow veteran C.J. Gardner-Johnson for depth.

Gardner-Johnson is expected to start at safety alongside Cole Bishop, with Hamlin, rookie Jalon Kilgore, and the versatile Jordan Hancock as reserves. Sam Franklin Jr. is also listed at safety, but played almost exclusively on special teams last season.

Damar Hamlin’s Strong Summer

Though he was seen as a cut candidate through the spring and early portion of training camp, Hamlin solidified his spot through some strong performances. He made two interceptions through the team’s three preseason games, leading SI.com writer Ralph Ventre to call him a roster lock last week.

“Hamlin seemed like somewhat of an afterthought when he re-signed with the Bills, who had already added safeties Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone through free agency,” Ventre wrote. “Then, after Buffalo used a fifth-round draft pick on safety Jalon Kilgore, Hamlin’s roster chances appeared even slimmer. As it turns out, however, his experience has paid dividends this summer, and he’s trending toward earning one of four safety spots.”

Hamlin has been a trusted player on special teams since he was taken in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft, adding to his value with the team. Insiders suggested in the 2024 and 2025 offseasons that the Bills could release Hamlin, but he remained on the roster and has returned to the team on one-year contracts in each of the last two offseasons.