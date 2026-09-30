Bills Announce Historic Josh Allen News Before Key Rivalry Game

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is off to a hot start that has put him in elite company in the NFL record books.

Allen has accounted for 11 total touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season, including six rushing touchdowns. The veteran quarterback’s success on the ground has sent him to the top of the NFL and given him a rare place in NFL history.

Josh Allen Secures Spot in NFL History

As the Bills announced, Allen has now recorded six or more rushing touchdowns in each of the last nine seasons. There have only been three other players in NFL history to achieve that mark, all of them Hall of Famers — LaDainian Tomlinson, Marshall Faulk, and Jim Brown.

Allen is tied with Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry for most touchdowns this season, though Henry has needed 38 more carries to achieve his mark.

The Bills quarterback is coming off one of his worst regular-season performances in years, a three-turnover game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bills were able to overcome Allen’s struggles — plus two more fumbles, one from James Cook and another from Dalton Kincaid — to beat the Chargers.

The Bills were able to storm back from a 10-0 deficit to go into halftime tied, with the defense surrendering just six more points en route to the 24-16 win. After the game, Allen gave credit to the defense for keeping them in the game.

“Sitting there to be tied at halftime felt like a dream, to be honest,” Allen said. “Our defense played fantastic. It’s not a game that you expect to win, but we’ll take them any way we can get them.”

The Bills have an early division test coming this week as they face a New England Patriots team that suffered a blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bills would be able to jump out to a three-game lead with a win.

Josh Allen Leads MVP Race This Season

Though the NFL season is still early, Allen has already jumped to the top of the MVP race. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio noted that Allen’s odds actually improved after Sunday’s mistake-filled game, though he does face a strong challenge from another top quarterback.

“Allen has gone from +500 to +260 to win his second NFL MVP award. Behind him currently is 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, at +425,” Florio wrote.

“Purdy deserves to be high on the list. The 49ers are 3-0, and Purdy has an off-the-charts passer rating of 133.1. He has nine touchdown passes on only 83 attempts, with one interception. He’s averaging 9.5 yards per attempt. Purdy also has 93 rushing yards and a touchdown.”