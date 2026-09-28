Bills Announce Historic News on HC Joe Brady After Chargers Win

The Buffalo Bills found a way to overcome five turnovers in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers, a victory that gave head coach Joe Brady a place in the history books.

The Bills fell behind 10-0 early in the game, but the defense held steady the rest of the way and quarterback Josh Allen shook off three turnovers to lead the team to a 24-16 victory. As the team shared after the game, Brady added his name to the NFL record books with the win.

Joe Brady Continues Hot Start for the Bills

The Bills took to social media after the game to share a historic mark for the 37-year-old head coach.

“Coach Brady is the fifth-youngest coach in the Super Bowl era to begin his coaching career 3-0,” the team announced in a post on X.

The win puts Brady in good company. As SI.com reporter John Green noted, three of the other coaches to achieve the 3-0 mark all found great success in the NFL.

“Three of the four coaches—John Madden (33 y/o), Bill Cowher (35 y/o), and Mike Tomlin (35 y/o)—each went on to win Super Bowls during their coaching careers, while the fourth and most recent coach to accomplish the feat—Josh McDaniels (33 y/o)—registered just a measly 20-33 record through his four seasons as a head coach, which came in 2009-2010 with the Denver Broncos and 2022-2023 with the Las Vegas Raiders,” Green wrote.

Brady was named head coach after the team fired Sean McDermott in January, after the team’s playoff loss to the Denver Broncos. Brady came into the season as the league’s youngest head coach, and became the youngest Bills coach to win their debut game.

Joe Brady Took Blame for Sunday’s Struggles

The team’s win on Sunday was an ugly one, with five total turnovers and 10 penalties for 88 yards. After the game, Brady said the sloppy performance was on him.

“You turn the ball over five times in a game, you’re not going to win many games,” Brady said, via the Democrat & Chronicle. “That’s unacceptable. That’s purely a reflection of me.”

The Bills head coach added that he’s got to work on shoring up the mistakes this week.

“I’ve got to start by pointing the thumb at myself,” Brady said. “Everything that we put on that field is a reflection of me. I’m not going to start off by saying, ‘Hey, you guys have to be better.’ If it’s showing up on tape, I’m allowing it.”

Brady has a chance to continue his hot start in a key divisional game next week. The Bills host the New England Patriots, who fell to 1-2 with a blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.