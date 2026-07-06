Bills Announce Major Decision That Will Make Many Fans Extremely Happy

The Bills will be back in action at the end of July, with training camp open to the public at St. John Fisher University starting on July 29. Buffalo will have seven practices open to fans, with the last on Aug. 7. But the Bills added one more open practice that many fans will be excited about.

Bills Will Hold Blue & Red Scrimmage at the New Highmark Stadium

Buffalo announced on Sunday that it will hold a Blue & Red scrimmage at the new Highmark Stadium on Aug. 18. The Bills usually do hold a scrimmage at their stadium every summer. Still, this time is different since they will be moving into a new stadium this fall.

The good news for fans is they don’t have to be season ticket holders to attend the event.

Lance Lysowski from The Buffalo News wrote on Sunday that Pete Guelli, president of business operations for the Bills, provided details about what to expect from the practice.

“Pete Guelli, the Bills’ president of business operations, told The Buffalo News that first-year coach Joe Brady will hold an open practice in the $2.1 billion, 60,108-seat stadium on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 18,” Lysowski wrote.

“Holding a personal seat license doesn’t get you first dibs to the practice, either. Details will be announced soon, Guelli added, but tickets are expected to be made available online by the Bills on July 21. Everyone has the same odds of attending the open practice.”

It’s always a wonderful experience for fans to see their team practice and get close to the players. Many fans aren’t able to attend practices at St. John Fisher University due to limited space, but this practice being held at the new stadium will provide fans with a great view of the team and the facility.

Buffalo Will Officially Open the Stadium in Week 2

Many fans will have the opportunity to see the new stadium, but the Bills may withhold some features until the regular season begins. Buffalo will officially open its new stadium in Week 2 of the regular season on “Thursday Night Football” against the Detroit Lions.

Opening the stadium at primetime will give fans around the world the opportunity to see it and all the cool features it will have.

A lot of Bills fans are excited about the new stadium, but so is NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, a native of Western New York.

“I have a great deal of pride in Western New York. But I also have a great deal of pride in the Bills, and how they’ve been able to work through and get the stadium in a great public-private partnership with the state, the county, and Terry Pegula and his team stepping up. I’m excited,” Goodell said in late March, via WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio. “I haven’t seen the stadium in a few months, but we saw some more pictures this week that have me even more excited. So I look forward to being there.”

The Bills could have a magical season with new head coach Joe Brady and the opening of Highmark Stadium. Hopefully, they can top it off with a Super Bowl in Los Angeles.