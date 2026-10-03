Bills Announce Move on Breakout Rookie CB Amid Christian Benford Injury

The Buffalo Bills are in danger of losing top cornerback Christian Benford for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, and a breakout rookie could be the next man up.

The Bills listed Benford as questionable for the divisional rivalry game, but made a pair of roster moves that cast doubt on his ability to play. Benford missed practice and was seen in a walking boot following last week’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers, leading the Bills to elevate a pair of cornerbacks from the practice squad.

Bills Call Up Rookie Kani Walker

The Bills announced on Saturday that they are elevating cornerback Kani Walker and defensive back Te’Cory Couch for Sunday’s game. As reporter Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com noted, Walker has steadily climbed the depth chart since joining the team as an undrafted free agent this offseason.

Talbot noted that the 23-year-old Walker played under Bills cornerbacks coach Jay Valai at Oklahoma, and used that familiarity to learn fast in training camp.

“His experience with Valai clearly helped him pick up Jim Leonhard’s scheme,” Talbot wrote. “Walker quickly jumped Toriano Pride Jr., a 2026 draft pick, on the depth chart at St. John Fisher University. Walker recorded several pass deflections and interceptions at camp, and his play carried over to the preseason. In the team’s first preseason game, Walker recorded an interception against the Carolina Panthers.”

Talbot suggested that the call-ups for Walker and Couch signal bad news for Benford, who is expected to miss Sunday’s game. The Bills are playing a reeling Patriots team, one that fell to 1-2 with a blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

Bills Dealing With Injury on Offense

The Bills have some other injuries to contend with for the Patriots game. Backup running back Ray Davis was also a late entry to the injury report, heading into the game with a questionable designation.

The Bills chose not to elevate practice squad running back Frank Gore Jr., who was already elevated twice to replace the injured Ty Johnson. That could be a good sign for Davis’ availability.

The Patriots are already missing a pair of key defensive players, ruling out defensive lineman Christian Barmore and defensive back Christian Gonzalez.