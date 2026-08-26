Bills Reveal Exciting Announcement for Christmas Day Game vs. Broncos

The Buffalo Bills will have some holiday cheer this season as they take on the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Christmas Day.

Red is one of Christmas’s main colors, and the Bills will do their part by wearing it on the holiday. The Bills announced on Tuesday that they will wear their red helmets, white jerseys and white pants.

Buffalo used red helmets as their primary headgear from 1984 to 2010 before switching to their current white helmet.

Buffalo is Looking to Get Revenge on Denver

The Bills are seeking revenge on the Broncos after losing to them in last season’s divisional round. Buffalo entered Empower Field at Mile High in mid-January as the favorites to win the AFC, since the Kansas City Chiefs were not in the playoffs. However, the Bills couldn’t get past the Broncos, losing 33-30 in overtime.

One of the main reasons the Bills didn’t beat Denver was quarterback Josh Allen’s inability to hold onto the football. Allen threw two interceptions and fumbled twice. One fumble came at the end of the first half, which led to a quick three points for Denver.

“It’s extremely difficult,” Allen said after losing to Denver, via NFL.com’s Michael Baca. “I feel like I let my teammates down tonight. Can’t win with five turnovers; I fumbled twice, threw two picks. When you shoot yourself in the foot like that, you don’t deserve to win football games.”

The Bills’ loss to the Broncos was one of the main reasons the Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott and promoted Joe Brady to head coach.

Bills Fired McDermott Right After Losing to the Broncos

Bills owner Terry Pegula even said a few days after firing McDermott that the decision to bring in a new coach came from not being able to get past the Broncos.

“My decision to bring in a new coach was based on the results of our game in Denver,” Pegula said in the middle of January, via NFL.com’s Nick Shook. “I want to take you in the locker room after that game. I looked around. First thing I noticed was our quarterback with his head down, crying. I looked at all the other players. I looked at their faces and our coaches’. I walked over to Josh [Allen]. He didn’t even acknowledge I was there.”

The Bills hired McDermott in 2017, and he immediately brought Buffalo to the playoffs in his first season. McDermott led the Bills to the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons as head coach, but they never reached the Super Bowl.

Brady now has all the pressure on him to reach the big game because that was the main reason why the Bills fired McDermott. The Bills might not reach the Super Bowl this season, but they have to get there in the next two to three years.