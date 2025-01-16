Bills Announcement for Ravens Game Has Fans Buzzing

The Buffalo Bills may need every advantage they can get to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in this weekend’s divisional-round playoff matchup — including wearing some lucky colors.

The team announced on Wednesday that they would be wearing what has been a successful uniform color combination, with blue jersey tops and white pants paired with a white helmet. The Bills are running back the same color combination they wore in last week’s wild-card win over the Denver Broncos and have worn seven other times this season.

Bills Have Good Luck in Blue Tops

As Tommy Gallagher of WGRZ in Buffalo noted last week, the Bills have worn the blue tops with white pants combination seven times during the regular season to great results. All seven of the regular-season games — eight, including last week’s game against the Broncos — took place at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park and all eight were wins for the Bills.

The Bills have had some other big moments in that color combination. The team wore blue tops and white pants for their only other postseason meeting with the Ravens, a 2021 divisional-round game that the Bills won 17-3 to advance to the AFC championship game.

The color combination announcement from the Bills generated some excitement among fans, with others noting their recent and past success in that color combination.

“The winning combo!!!” one fan replied to the team’s post showing off the colors.

“Looks like a winning combo to me,” another replied. “Go Bills”

Bills Ready for a Showdown

The Bills and Ravens head into Sunday’s game evenly matched, with ESPN’s Matchup Predictor giving the Bills a 50.3% chance to win the game to Baltimore’s 49.7%. The teams already met once this season, with the Ravens winning 35-10 in one of Buffalo’s worst losses in years.

Speaking to reporters this week, Bills quarterback Josh Allen said the team took some lessons from the blowout loss.