Bills Announcement for Ravens Game Has Fans Buzzing

The Buffalo Bills may need every advantage they can get to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in this weekend’s divisional-round playoff matchup — including wearing some lucky colors.
The team announced on Wednesday that they would be wearing what has been a successful uniform color combination, with blue jersey tops and white pants paired with a white helmet. The Bills are running back the same color combination they wore in last week’s wild-card win over the Denver Broncos and have worn seven other times this season.
Bills Have Good Luck in Blue Tops
As Tommy Gallagher of WGRZ in Buffalo noted last week, the Bills have worn the blue tops with white pants combination seven times during the regular season to great results. All seven of the regular-season games — eight, including last week’s game against the Broncos — took place at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park and all eight were wins for the Bills.
The Bills have had some other big moments in that color combination. The team wore blue tops and white pants for their only other postseason meeting with the Ravens, a 2021 divisional-round game that the Bills won 17-3 to advance to the AFC championship game.
The color combination announcement from the Bills generated some excitement among fans, with others noting their recent and past success in that color combination.
“The winning combo!!!” one fan replied to the team’s post showing off the colors.
“Looks like a winning combo to me,” another replied. “Go Bills”
Bills Ready for a Showdown
The Bills and Ravens head into Sunday’s game evenly matched, with ESPN’s Matchup Predictor giving the Bills a 50.3% chance to win the game to Baltimore’s 49.7%. The teams already met once this season, with the Ravens winning 35-10 in one of Buffalo’s worst losses in years.
Speaking to reporters this week, Bills quarterback Josh Allen said the team took some lessons from the blowout loss.
“Learned a lot from those moments,” Allen said. “Going back and watching it obviously wasn’t our best effort. Felt like we didn’t play our best football. But, they got a really good team too. They’re playing this week for a reason.”
Allen added that the Bills are properly fearful of a Ravens team that has won five straight games, erasing a deficit to the Pittsburgh Steelers to win the AFC North and then rolling in a wild-card win over their division rivals.
“Their defense, the last really 10 weeks has been superb,” Allen said. “Their offense is fantastic as well. They got a lot of studs over there, led by Lamar [Jackson] and it’s a tough team to play regardless.”
The game will also pit both MVP candidates, Allen and Jackson. Bills edge rusher Von Miller said it should make for some good entertainment for NFL fans.
“It’s the battle of two heavyweights,” Miller said. “This is why the NFL is the greatest league in the world, because you get match ups like this, and you get quarterbacks like this going against each other.”
A win would send the Bills back to the AFC championship game for the first time since the 2020 season.
