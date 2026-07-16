Bills Get Bad News on Suggested $75 Million RB Trade Target

“The new deal effectively concludes the uncertainty regarding Kamara, who was entering the final season of a two-year, $24.5 million contract with a Saints club that added Travis Etienne this offseason and put the future of Kamara, who will be 31 in 10 days, in doubt,” the report noted. “But Kamara won’t be released or retiring. He’ll be running it back with the Saints, looking to add on to a resume that includes nine seasons, five Pro Bowls, 12,198 yards from scrimmage and 516 career points.”

There had been suggestions in recent months that the Saints could deal Kamara, even as the 31-year-old running back made it clear that he had no desire to leave the team. His agent, Brad Cicala, confirmed that desire in announcing the new deal.

“Alvin’s goal, and the team’s goal, was for him to remain with the Saints and retire a Saint,” Cicala told NFL.com.

Bills Were Identified as Landing Spot for Alvin Kamara

Though the Bills have few needs in their backfield — especially with Cook coming off a league-best 1,621 rushing yards last year — Fox Sports analyst Greg Auman suggested the Bills could strengthen both phases of their offense by adding Kamara.

“He only played 11 games last year, but averaged a career-low 3.6 yards per carry — he averaged at least 4.5 yards in each of his first four seasons, but has averaged below that in each of his last five,” Auman wrote. “He’s always been a strong pass-catching back, so his value to a new team might be as a complementary back for third downs and in the passing game.”

Auman reported at the time that the Saints could part ways with Kamara, reaping some cap savings.

“New Orleans takes on $18 million in dead money (split over two years) if they cut him and $15 million if they trade him,” Auman wrote. “They’ve moved on from key veterans from those final Drew Brees playoff teams in the last year, and Kamara makes sense as the next one to go. Kamara has maintained that he wants to finish his career with the Saints, so the threat of him retiring rather than reporting to a new team might lessen what the Saints can get.”

The Bills do have some versatility with Johnson, who is a strong threat as a pass-catching back when he relieves Cook.