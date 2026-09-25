Bills Get Bad News on Keon Coleman as Wide Receiver Injuries Mount

The Buffalo Bills are in danger of losing two of their top wide receivers for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Top receiver DJ Moore spent the week working through a shoulder injury that knocked him out of last week’s win over the Detroit Lions, and third-year receiver Keon Coleman is now joining him on the injured list. Both were unable to practice on Thursday, though Coleman’s situation is starting to generate more concern.

Keon Coleman’s Status for Sunday Looking Shaky

Bills reporter Matt Bove noted that Moore is making strides to return, with the veteran receiver saying it will come down to his pain tolerance for Sunday. But Coleman’s absence appears more concerning, Bove noted.

“DJ Moore told us yesterday his injury and return is about pain tolerance,” Bove wrote in a post on X. “There’s certainly a chance the coaching staff wanted to give him some time off before this weekend. Tomorrow will be the big day for him. Keon Coleman is a different story. Two straight days as DNP isn’t a good sign for his availability.”

Coleman hurt his ankle in the win over the Lions, briefly leaving the game before returning. The injury continued to bother him through the week, forcing him to miss two practices.

Coleman is looking to prove himself this season after struggles in 2025. He was benched twice for disciplinary reasons, then became a target for owner Terry Pegula in a season-ending press conference to discuss the firing of head coach Sean McDermott.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane expressed confidence that Coleman would bounce back this year, and his performance against the Lions was a major step forward.

After making just one catch for one yard in the season-opening win over the Houston Texans, Coleman took on a much bigger role in last week’s win. He caught all six of his targets from quarterback Josh Allen, racking up 63 receiving yards.

DJ Moore Strikes Optimistic Tone

Moore seemed more positive about his chances of returning on Sunday, telling reporters that he believes he is improving.

“Felt great,” Moore said. “Still gotta go through some things but we, we gonna be good. …It’s more of, ‘What’s the threshold and the pain tolerance.’ ”

Moore was expected to become a focal point of the offense and a top target for Allen after the team landed him in a blockbuster trade this offseason, and the veteran receiver has delivered so far. He made five receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Texans, but did not record a catch against the Lions before being knocked out of the game.

If either Moore or Coleman is unable to play on Sunday, the Bills are expected to dress rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell, who had been a healthy scratch for the first two games of the season.