Bills Get Bad News on Starting Defensive Lineman Days Before Season Opener

A key member of the Buffalo Bills defense is moving in the wrong direction ahead of the season opener.

The team announced on Thursday that defensive lineman TJ Sanders was a non-participant in practice as he deals with a knee injury. It was a step back for Sanders, who was projected to take a starting role in Sunday’s season opener against the Houston Texans.

Bills Could Lose TJ Sanders for Season Opener

Sanders had been able to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, so Thursday’s DNP was a step backward for the second-year lineman.

As SI.com’s Ralph Ventre noted, Sanders is looking to prove himself after a disappointing rookie season that included a midseason trip to the injured reserve list.

“Now, as the Bills began preparing for the Texans, Sanders is dealing with a knee issue again. It’s not known if it’s related to the 2025 problem,” Ventre wrote.

Ventre added that the latest setback seems especially frustrating given that Sanders finally appeared healthy.

“Furthermore, Sanders could have injured the knee during the non-media viewing portion of Wednesday’s practice, meaning he started the session at full strength but was eventually forced out, hence the limited designation,” Ventre wrote.

TJ Sanders Expected to Fill Important Role

The Bills made some sweeping changes to their defense in the offseason, ousting head coach Sean McDermott and his 4-3 base defense. The team hired former Bills defensive back Jim Leonhard as their new defensive coordinator, adopting a 3-4 base that has a major role for Sanders.

As Ventre wrote, Sanders was slated to start on the new-look defensive line.

“He’s one of only six down linemen on the 53-man roster, and two of them are best suited for a nose tackle role,” Ventre wrote. “While Landon Jackson, a 2025 third-rounder, will presumably start should Sanders be unavailable, Buffalo will need to add a reinforcement to the roster for gameday.”

The Bills are dealing with some other injury setbacks in the days before their Week 1 game. Key reserve running back Ty Johnson, who has been unable to practice since training camp, remained out and did not appear on track to play.

Johnson could still be up for a stint on injured reserve if the injury is severe enough. If he misses Sunday’s game, the Bills could tap third-year practice squad member Frank Gore Jr. to fill his place.

Despite the two injury setbacks, the Bills remained largely healthy through the offseason, with no significant or long-term injuries.