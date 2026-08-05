Bills Could Huge Update on $120 Million WR Target After Stefon Diggs News

The Buffalo Bills will not have an unlikely reunion with Stefon Diggs this offseason, with the All-Pro wide receiver ending speculation about his future and signing with the Washington Commanders.

While some insiders hinted that the Bills could be open to a return for Diggs, Wednesday’s signing could instead give Buffalo a shot at another potential wide receiver target.

Bills Could Benefit From Stefon Diggs Signing

Many NFL insiders had seen the Commanders as a likely landing spot for Diggs, who was cut loose by the New England Patriots just weeks after their trip to the Super Bowl ended with a blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Diggs is from nearby Maryland, and the move will pair him with up-and-coming quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The Commanders had been seen as a potential landing spot for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who has severed ties with the San Francisco 49ers. Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells suggested on Wednesday that this pathway is now closed with the Diggs signing.