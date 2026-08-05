Bills Could Huge Update on $120 Million WR Target After Stefon Diggs News

The Buffalo Bills will not have an unlikely reunion with Stefon Diggs this offseason, with the All-Pro wide receiver ending speculation about his future and signing with the Washington Commanders.
While some insiders hinted that the Bills could be open to a return for Diggs, Wednesday’s signing could instead give Buffalo a shot at another potential wide receiver target.
Bills Could Benefit From Stefon Diggs Signing
Many NFL insiders had seen the Commanders as a likely landing spot for Diggs, who was cut loose by the New England Patriots just weeks after their trip to the Super Bowl ended with a blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Diggs is from nearby Maryland, and the move will pair him with up-and-coming quarterback Jayden Daniels.
The Commanders had been seen as a potential landing spot for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who has severed ties with the San Francisco 49ers. Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells suggested on Wednesday that this pathway is now closed with the Diggs signing.
“The Commanders had been most frequently connected to Brandon Aiyuk as they sought to fill their void at wide receiver, but a few obstacles got in the way of that happening,” Wells wrote. “For starters, Aiyuk continues to wait for his release from the San Francisco 49ers. They are under no pressure to cut ties with him since he is on the reserve/left squad list, so he’s not being paid and doesn’t count against their 90-man roster in training camp.”
That could leave the Bills as one of the few remaining teams that could pry Aiyuk away from the 49ers. Jarrett Bailey of The Sporting News suggested earlier this year that the Bills could land Aiyuk with a pair of draft picks.
“Aiyuk is coming off an ACL injury, and the 49ers are reportedly open to trading the star receiver just one offseason after signing him to a four-year, $120 million extension,” Bailey wrote. “His cap hit in 2025 is just over $11 million, which Buffalo can afford with a few easy contract restructures and cuts. And while the “everyone eats” mentality is something the Bills embrace, they still need a true No. 1 separator on the outside, which Aiyuk would provide them with.”
It’s not clear if the 49ers would have many suitors for Aiyuk given the uncertainty of his NFL future, but the loss of the Commanders could leave the Bills as the only avenue for them to get some kind of return.
Bills Could Target Different WR
The Bills already made one big addition to their wide receiving corps this offseason, landing DJ Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears. The team could have one more opening, with last year’s late addition Brandin Cooks still on the free-agent market.
Bills Could Huge Update on $120 Million WR Target After Stefon Diggs News